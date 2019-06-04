Disability beach and community access on the agenda

DISABILITY organisations have written several requests to Livingstone Shire Council for beach and water access for people with disabilities, by providing wheelchairs and beach matting.

Spinal Life Australia and The Capricorn Coast Community Access and Equity Group are behind the push which was raised in yesterday's council meeting.

The organisations have detailed their frustrations at the lack of council consultation in the design and construction of projects, including the Yeppoon Lagoon, Emu Park foreshore redesign, Keppel Dental ramp entrance and Wreck Point.

A total of five per cent of people identify as disabled in the Livingstone population.

The council agenda item explains council conducted an Access and Inclusion Consultation across the community to better understand the community's priorities and concerns.

The consultation period engaged with four service providers, 26 community members face to face and 174 online survey responses.

The report noted: "Although beach access was highlighted in the consultation as a desire for the community, it was not the top suggestion for improving access and inclusion in Livingstone.

"Overwhelmingly, the consultation showed that residents are enthusiastic to be involved and /or to have community access and / or inclusion experts involved in the early stages of planning for projects, activities and programs.

"In terms of physical accessibility, suitable footpaths were the priority for respondents, particularly in high density suburbs close to the Yeppoon town centre.”

Some of the requests for access points in the consultation were the main beach as the current ramp is not sufficient, The Causeway Lake, Farnborough Beach, Cooee Bay Beach and Sandy Lane at Zilzie.

It was recommended to endorse the Access and Inclusion Consultation report, which details the current diversity of Livingstone Shire with the understanding that this is likely to change over the next 50 years.

The report contains recommendations for improving access and inclusion across the Livingstone Shire and details actions council can take to support an equitable community now and into the future.

The report will also inform the whole of community plan, Livingstone 2050: Shaping Our Tomorrow.

There is a survey open until June 21 online at council's website for the plan.