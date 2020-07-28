Menu
Disability carer had a few too many scotches before driving

Kerri-Anne Mesner
28th Jul 2020 12:18 PM
A CARER who drank nine scotches the night before being intercepted drink driving, and one that morning, had a blood-alcohol content reading of 0.133.

Darryl George Flint, 65, pleaded guilty on July 27 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drink driving.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Jones said Flint was intercepted as part of a static random breath test site on Glenmore Rd at 10.15am on July 10.

He said Flint admitted to drinking nine scotches between 3pm and midnight and then another prior to driving that morning.

The court heard Flint had a BAC of .133 and his licence had been suspended for two weeks between the intercept and court appearance.

Flint told the court he was a full-time carer for his wife.

He was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for four months. Traffic convictions were recorded.

