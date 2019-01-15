Disability carer hit twice by 'revenue raising' parking fine

BATTLE: James Noone at the Goodna location he was twice fined by Ipswich City Council.

A DISABILITY carer stung twice by parking regulations claims Ipswich City Council's"blatant revenue raising" is making it hard to transport people with a handicap.

Disability support worker James Noone is speaking out after being hit with two $94 fines by parking officers in a 15-minute zone on the same street at Goodna.

He has demanded an explanation from the council about why the area has timed parking and refused to pay until the area is made free.

Mr Noone has chosen to take the matter to court after Ipswich City Council refused to respond to correspondence, he said.

Three days each week Mr Noone takes a client with a high intellectual disability to the Goodna Station.

In March and April, the carer was fined for parking in the 15-minute zone on Woogaroo St.

Mr Noone, a 68-year-old worker, is now fighting back against what he claims is "entrapment" by the council.

"I'll pay the bloody fines but I want the signs changed so it will be unrestricted parking so I, and not just me but everybody, can park here and catch the train," he said.

Mr Noone said there was limited parking available at Goodna Station, which forces commuters into the surrounding streets.

He acknowledges he was illegally parked, but is questioning the reason for the council restricting parking on the street to only 15 minutes.

"I had no other choice because the individual that I support would not be able to get access to our community," he said.

"Ipswich council was unable to give me any logical reason for the restriction on parking in this area.

"No one could tell me why you could not park in that area for no longer than a quarter of an hour."

Mr Noone is due to appear in court on February 12.

"I think that's sad, it really is," he said.

Ipswich City Council was unable to respond to a request for comment yesterday.

According to its website, people who dispute a fine can have it reviewed by the council.

People must submit a written request to the council within 28 days of the issue date.

Mr Noone has been a disability support worker in Ipswich for the past 20 years and said Goodna was the best station for his client.

"I have to use the Goodna station because it is the only railway station on the Ipswich line that has easy access to toilets for trains heading east or trains heading west," he said.

The pair return from Brisbane and go to the Goodna hydrotherapy pool where they meet the man's sister; who has a mild disability.

"This is a great benefit for both of them," Mr Noone said.

"I have to use the Goodna pool because it is the only one strategically placed."