Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
File image of marijuana
File image of marijuana Zach Hogg BUN170314MAJ2
Crime

Disability pensioner smoked marijuana to help back pain

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
30th Mar 2019 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN on a disability pension for a degenerative back condition and currently medicated by her GP has faced court for possession of marijuana.

Kathie May Pacey, 54, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of possessing a dangerous drug and one of possessing a pipe.

Police attended Pacey's Archer St, The Range, residence and she declared the items, which included 7g of finely chopped marijuana.

Duty lawyer Grant Cagney tendered a doctor's report to the court showing the medications Pacey was taking for her pain.

"The reason why she smokes cannabis is because it does provide pain relief,” he said.

Mr Cagney said her condition had no operative solutions.

Pacey was six days away from the operation period of one suspended sentence ending, and she was on another at the same time.

Magistrate Cameron Press ordered her to a six-month sentence yesterday and activated the two suspended sentences, ordering immediate parole release.

marijuana rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    CQ beaches: Beautiful one day, polluted the next

    premium_icon CQ beaches: Beautiful one day, polluted the next

    News YEPPOON surf life saver shares shocking finds on local beaches

    Double fatality on North Rockhampton road

    premium_icon Double fatality on North Rockhampton road

    News Two people have been killed after two cars collided

    • 30th Mar 2019 10:16 AM
    Restoration in store for historic CBD building

    premium_icon Restoration in store for historic CBD building

    News The 120-year-old building is set for a facelift

    What's on around the grounds this weekend

    premium_icon What's on around the grounds this weekend

    Sport AFL, rugby seasons set to kick-off