Disability pensioner smoked marijuana to help back pain

A WOMAN on a disability pension for a degenerative back condition and currently medicated by her GP has faced court for possession of marijuana.

Kathie May Pacey, 54, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of possessing a dangerous drug and one of possessing a pipe.

Police attended Pacey's Archer St, The Range, residence and she declared the items, which included 7g of finely chopped marijuana.

Duty lawyer Grant Cagney tendered a doctor's report to the court showing the medications Pacey was taking for her pain.

"The reason why she smokes cannabis is because it does provide pain relief,” he said.

Mr Cagney said her condition had no operative solutions.

Pacey was six days away from the operation period of one suspended sentence ending, and she was on another at the same time.

Magistrate Cameron Press ordered her to a six-month sentence yesterday and activated the two suspended sentences, ordering immediate parole release.