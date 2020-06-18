Disability service hopes to employ 30 more in expansion plan

SINCE the National Disability Insurance Scheme was introduced a few years ago, Rockhampton-based business Home Support Association has tripled in size.

The non-government funded organisation went from 110 clients to more than 400 participants who can access services.

To accommodate this exponential growth, the organisation is preparing to expand even further.

HSA applied to Rockhampton Regional Council to expand its space in Cavell Street, Wandal.

The expansion includes more learning spaces and ancillary office spaces.

HSA CEO Grant Searles said the group aimed to continue to provide the quality of services.

HSA has also purchased a number of residential properties in the past 12 months for assisted living programs.

Its staff levels have also increased from 60 full-time equivalent staff to up to 145 local employees.

Mr Searles predicts the association will grow its staff by another 20 per cent in the next financial year, employing around 30 more people.

These workers would be employed in roles in the residential houses and in the new programs.

While the NDIS can still be an “administrative nightmare” Mr Searles said it was a great advance on what was previously available.

“NDIS has a whole range of opportunities and a whole range of innovation,” Mr Searles said.

HSA programs allow young and mature aged adults to access programs which assist them in getting into the community and doing more by themselves, creating independence.

“They can do it at their own pace, whatever level they like,” Mr Searles said.

“We have woodwork programs through to tools and tinkers programs and there is a whole range of skills they are learning.

“Planning, teamwork, co-operation, fine motor skills, budgeting, working out the cost of the projects.”

In 2018 HSA expanded with an integrated learning centre that has a commercial kitchen.

The kitchen allows the association to teach participants how to cook their own food and they also make gelato, through the Groovy Mood Food program, which is sold at markets.

Most importantly HSA is an organisation founded in Central Queensland and its services are based on the local community’s needs.

While the NDIS has been active for a few years, Mr Searles said the association still has participants that get in touch who have never had funding previously.

He said there was still a long way to go in terms of community education and eligibility.

“There is still plenty of people who haven’t yet understood their eligibility for the NDIS,” Mr Searles said.

