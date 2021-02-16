Disability support worker ‘forgot’ about marijuana seeds

A Rockhampton disability support worker hid his marijuana stash in his computer desk drawer.

Peter Joseph Maher, 43, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of possessing a dangerous drug and possess drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said police executed a search warrant on a Diplock St, Frenchville, address at 9.45am on February 1, locating 3.8 grams of marijuana in Maher’s bedroom.

He said there was a clip-seal bag of green leaf in a computer desk drawer, along with a timber box containing a glass jar with seeds inside.

Police also located a brass pipe, homemade bong and electric grinders in a cabinet.

Mr Boyd said Maher told police he last smoked marijuana five minutes prior to police arrival and he smoked it daily for pain relief.

He said Maher also claimed he had used the brass pipe to smoke marijuana the night before so he didn’t wake up his wife and he had forgotten about the seeds.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said his client had an accident in 2012, causing a back injury, which led him to being unemployed for a time.

He said Maher, who has worked as a disability support worker for a year, sees his general practitioner every three months to manage the pain.

Mr Robertson said Maher was prescribed Amitriptyline.

He said Maher had a Blue Card for work and asked no conviction be recorded based on the Blue Card requirement and the eight-year gap in his offending.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said Maher’s job was “really valuable work”.

“There is not enough people working in that area,” she said.

“You are very lucky today.”

Ms Beckinsale ordered Maher to pay a $750 fine and no convictions were recorded.