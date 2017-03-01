Disabled woman uses dog to fend off intruder

A BERSERKER woman has raised concerns regarding police response times after she intervened into a disturbance by confronting a man with her dog.

The woman, who is middle aged and disabled, said she heard raucous sounds next door on Sunday night around 10pm and became concerned for her socially isolated neighbours.

"My neighbours are Muslims from Afghanistan and their English isn't great so when something goes wrong they come to me,” she said.

"I heard the little kids calling out to me for help, and I said what's wrong, and they said 'there someone at the front door and they won't go away'.”

The woman said she quickly rang police, before realising the man was becoming more insistent on getting through the door and was refusing to leave.

"They were so frightened I had to go out there with my bag light on my shoulder and he said, 'I just want to drink goon with me mates' and I said 'that's bull mate, get out of there',” she said.

"The only reason I could do it is because I said I would put the dog on him if he didn't leave.

"And would you believe it, not one of my bloody neighbours came out to help.

"It was pretty stressful for me... it felt like they took an hour to get there but it was around 40 minutes... police do an amazing job with the resources they have but they are so understaffed.”

But Rockhampton City Patrol Group Inspector Virginia Nelson yesterday reassured the community that the Rockhampton Station is fully staffed with no vacancies at present.

The service utilises a case and place strategy to deployment of resources and priority policing, which was utilised in this woman's case.

"All jobs are categorised and prioritised. This job was prioritised and police attended as soon as they were able to,” she said.

"Rockhampton have a number of support sections that all support general duties crews.

"Police work with the community and appreciate the concerns raised by (this woman).

"At the time the call came in police were tied up on a number of emergency jobs at the time. This disturbance was prioritised against other calls for service. The first available unit responded to the job which was less than 40 minutes after the first call came in.”