Disabled Yeppoon man’s friends ‘used him’ for drugs

Friends of a disabled Yeppoon man “used him” to get drugs, a court has heard.

Dylan Brian Hartley, 23, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to 12 drug-related charges including possession, production and supply.

The court heard that police executed a search warrant at Hartley’s Yeppoon residence on February 23.

Hartley told police that he had cannabis and bongs in his room and that he smoked the drug to ease his serious Tourette syndrome.

Hartley also had two cannabis plants, 1m and 50cm tall, growing in the backyard and police found text messages on his mobile phone which related to supply.

The prosecution said there was no commerciality associated with the supply charges.

Documents were tendered to the court in relation to Hartley’s medical condition and his solicitor said that Hartley, a disability pensioner, was now using medical cannabis oil which had been having a “positive impact.”

The solicitor explained how Hartley’s friends had “used him” to get drugs and submitted that a probation order would be in range.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said it was “very sad to see you were used.”

She placed Hartley on 12 months’ probation and with no previous criminal history, no conviction was recorded.

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Yeppoon businesswoman pleads guilty to drugs charges

Warrant issued for dumped drums accused after court no-show

Man banned from GKI Hideaway after music festival fight