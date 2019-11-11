Disadvantaged students get taste of the workplace

AECOM's Jordan Maultby is showing the students 3D immersion - ability to view and interact with projects prior to their completion

AECOM's Jordan Maultby is showing the students 3D immersion - ability to view and interact with projects prior to their completion

A LOCAL engineering and infrastructure firm is helping disadvantaged students learn about their career options.

A programme le d by The Smith Family, AECOM’s Rockhampton branch hosted a group of Rockhampton State High School students last month at their Victoria Parade office.

“Work Inspiration is part of a suite of programs that sit under the banner Learning for Life,” The Smith Family General Manager for Queensland Alan LeMay said.

“Learning for Life is about helping disadvantaged children and young people to succeed at school and go on to find meaningful careers.

“We are about breaking the cycle of poverty that 1.1 million children and young people are living through right now.

Students are using the Virtual Reality machine to get an idea of how projects are visualized and tested prior to completion

“We want to give young people experiencing disadvantage a leg-up and help them to succeed in this competitive environment, to succeed at school and go on to meaningful employment.”

Students had the chances to see behind the scenes at AECOM and understand engineering as a career path but also see other roles like finance, communications, community engagement and administration.

Activities in the two-day program includes student self-assessments, personality quizzing, major project discussions, office introductions and walk through, virtual reality and drone demonstration, career planning, staff interviews and student presentations.

Rockhampton office manager Ben McMaster said it was the second year AECOM had participated in the event.

“We show them a whole range of career aspects and how our people have gone about getting to where they have,” he said.

Jordan Maultby is showing a student a graphic design tool, highlighting creek rehabilitation concepts

“Hopefully it inspires them to take up either a career in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) or to at least see the varying roles we have within our business.”

Mr LeMay said the best result of the program with AECOM was that students said they felt more motivated and inspired to finish school.

“The team at AECOM do a brilliant job,” he said.

“100 per cent of the kids said that this event left them feeling more confident about entering the workforce, helped them clarify job and career direction.

“It just opens their eyes to possibilities that exist when it comes to employment so when they meet people who work in these organisations, hear about their career journey, understand some of the challenges they had to overcome to get to where they are today, that inspires these kids.

Group photo at the end of the two day program with AECOM facilitators Emma Hulse and Melanie Grills

“Careers are not linear, people who do well don’t necessarily get it easy. They have challenges just like they do. They have decisions they have to make along the way just like they had to make.

“Kids who feel that stigmatisation do not do as well as their peers. They often leave school early and they don’t go on to the career pathways that their better-off pathways generally do.”

AECOM is responsible for many major projects in the Central Queensland region including Yeppen Crossing Upgrade Planning, Design and Construction Support, South Rockhampton Flood Levee Planning and Design, North Rockhampton Flood Mitigation Planning, Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade Planning and Design, Rockhampton Ring Road Plan and preserve and Shoalwater Bay ASMTI Upgrade Planning and Design.