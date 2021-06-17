Menu
A well-known Wide Bay man, whose 11-page criminal history was back in the headlines last week, has gone missing, prompting police to launch an appeal.
Crime

Disappearance of colourful crime figure sparks police search

Mikayla Haupt
by and Mikayla Haupt
17th Jun 2021 3:40 PM

Police are appealing for public assistance to find a 41-year-old man reported missing from the Bundaberg area since June 11.

Earlier this month, Wade Marshall was sentenced to a suspended jail term for charges including the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, possessing dangerous drugs and property suspected of being used in a drug offence.

A Queensland Police Service statement reads Wade Marshall (pictured) was last seen around 11am on Bourbong Street in Bundaberg West however has not been heard from since.

"Family hold concern for his welfare as his disappearance is out of character," the statement reads.

"Wade is described as Caucasian, around 185cm tall with a large build, short brown hair and hazel eyes.

"He has facial tattoos including wording above each eyebrow, as well as tattoos on his neck and arms.

"He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt with a large round symbol on the back, shorts and sneakers."

Police urge anyone who may have seen Wade or know his whereabouts to come forward.

If you have information you can contact police via Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Bundaberg News Mail

