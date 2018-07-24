Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ten's new game show Pointless is off to a rocky start with viewers.
Ten's new game show Pointless is off to a rocky start with viewers.
TV

‘Worst show ever’: New Ten series slammed

24th Jul 2018 6:42 AM

CHANNEL Ten's much-hyped new game show Pointless is off to a rocky start, with disappointed viewers dubbing it "the worst show ever" following its debut on Monday night.

The series, based on the popular UK format, was announced as the replacement for Grant Denyer's Family Feud earlier this year.

The show is hosted by TV personality Dr Andrew Rochford and comedian Mark Humphries.

Pointless premiered this week.
Pointless premiered this week.

Like Family Feud, teams in Pointless win a cash prize based on how many audience members guessed the correct answer in a survey. But the aim of Pointless is to score as little points as possible by giving the right answer to a little-known question.

Given the popularity of the British edition, it had seemed like a good bet to replace the long-running Family Feud. But people weren't exactly loving it, with many pointing out that it felt too "rushed."

Some viewers lamented the demise of Family Feud even though few watched the Denyer-helmed game show, which was cancelled because of low ratings.

 

 

Pointless airs at 6pm weeknights on Ten.

Related Items

Show More
channel 10 channel ten gameshow pointless tv

Top Stories

    Concerns raised about the GKI beach sand bag strategy

    premium_icon Concerns raised about the GKI beach sand bag strategy

    Environment The strategy to save Putney Beach is not a popular one with one local embarrassed and worried at the potential long-term damage.

    Mayor rejects calls to remove cracked Quay St granite pavers

    Mayor rejects calls to remove cracked Quay St granite pavers

    Council News ENGINEERS still don't know why the new road surface has cracked

    • 24th Jul 2018 6:14 AM
    Man jailed for failing to appear on assault charges

    premium_icon Man jailed for failing to appear on assault charges

    Crime THE 33yo allegedly hit a woman after she had sex in his bathroom

    • 24th Jul 2018 6:28 AM
    REVEALED:Deputy PM gives latest on Rocky's beef road upgrade

    premium_icon REVEALED:Deputy PM gives latest on Rocky's beef road upgrade

    Politics The upgrade will speed up transport from Gracemere to the abattoirs

    Local Partners