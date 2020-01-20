Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CARE FOR KOALAS Given the devastating impact the fires have had on our koala population, these cuddly, and seriously endangered Aussie natives, need our help now more than ever before. Enter the new $3 million Port Stephens koala sanctuary in NSW. Created to care for sick, injured or orphaned koalas, the facility is built wit
CARE FOR KOALAS Given the devastating impact the fires have had on our koala population, these cuddly, and seriously endangered Aussie natives, need our help now more than ever before. Enter the new $3 million Port Stephens koala sanctuary in NSW. Created to care for sick, injured or orphaned koalas, the facility is built wit
News

'Disappointment' over State Government's koala mapping

Matthew Newton
by
12th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOOWOOMBA resident Chris Meibusch is "disappointed" concerns over the future of koala habitat in the Toowoomba region have fallen on deaf ears. 

Mr Meibusch, the secretary of Save Mount Lofty Inc, lodged a submission on behalf of Toowoomba region stakeholders during the State Government's public consultation period on its draft South East Queensland Koala Conservation Strategy.

Mr Meibusch said with the short period for public consultation, he was sceptical the State Government would take notice of the submission. 

"But there appears to be no changes from what was proposed to what is in the final strategy," he said. 

He said feedback from members highlighted the assessment of koala habitat for the strategy was "based on incomplete data" and noted that there was no data for Toowoomba. 

SML's submission argued surveys were needed to establish the true size of the koala population around Toowoomba. 

More Stories

Show More
dha save mount lofty toowoomba business toowoomba development toowoomba list
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sick wife and daughter inspire unique CQ business idea

        premium_icon Sick wife and daughter inspire unique CQ business idea

        Business A misdiagnosis and two near death experiences have led to a devoted husband’s unique career change.

        Claims mayoral candidate has teamed up with councillors

        premium_icon Claims mayoral candidate has teamed up with councillors

        Council News IT’S the photo that hinted there was a new team in town.

        Fitzroy catchment put on flood watch after rainfall

        premium_icon Fitzroy catchment put on flood watch after rainfall

        Weather It has been a wet week for Central Queensland but what’s coming next.

        Potential for NRL great’s airline to expand to Rocky

        premium_icon Potential for NRL great’s airline to expand to Rocky

        Travel A confidential ‘airport business opportunity’ matter was discussed in council...