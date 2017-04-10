Disaster assistance activated for CQ small businesses

DISASTER assistance has been activated for small businesses affected by Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie in Rockhampton and Livingstone.

Minister for Small Business Leeanne Enoch said joint State and Federal Category B assistance had been activated based on early damage reports under the Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements.

The Gold Coast, Logan and Scenic Rim regions have also had the funding activated.

"At this stage, there have been widespread impacts to small businesses in these areas,” Ms Enoch said.

"Right now safety is our first priority, and the immediate focus is on the restoration of services. Once this is done we will stand ready to help small businesses get back on their feet.

"Communities can also help businesses in their area by purchasing goods and services from them. Now is the time to buy local and extend a helping hand.”

Minister Enoch said businesses had begun lodging insurance claims as part of their recovery, and was urging insurers to prioritise local small businesses as suppliers.

"Immediate supply work is absolutely critical. It will mean businesses can get back to work quickly, create an income stream, and keep Queenslanders employed.

"On behalf of Queensland's small business industry, I am asking insurers to give local small businesses a lead role in rebuilding disaster-affected communities.”

Category B assistance includes Natural Disaster Assistance for Small Business of up to $250,000 and Essential Working Capital Loans Scheme for Small Business of up to $100,000. For Category B loan application forms, visit qraa.qld.gov.au or phone 1800623946.