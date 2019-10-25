Disaster Fund could assist Rocky’s levee

DISASTER PREVENTION: A new disaster fund promises to provide the money necessary to build the South Rockhampton Flood Levee and prevent future flooding of the suburb of Depot Hill in Rockampton. Pic Tim Marsden

THE expensive South Rockhampton Flood Levee project could get a helping hand thanks to an Emergency Response Fund which passed through parliament last week.

The Coalition and Laborfound common ground in their support for the $4 billion Emergency Response Fund which would be invested in efforts to support areas of the country affected by natural events including floods, bushfires and cyclones.

Potentially rising in value to $6.6 billion over the next decade, the fund would allow the government to draw on as much as $200 million in any given year beyond what was already available to fund emergency response and natural disaster recovery and preparations.

Promising to reduce the financial and emotional toll of future disasters on residents, businesses and taxpayers, the fund would support pre-disaster and emergency preparedness initiatives, additional recovery grants, economic aid packages and support to affected communities or industry sectors to help respond to and build resilience to natural disasters.

FLOOD PRONE: Houses are surrounded by floodwaters at Depot Hill in Rockhampton, Thursday, April 6, 2017.

The new funds could go towards flood levees, sea walls, fire breaks and other infrastructure.

This money could go towards completing the construction of the South Rockhampton flood levee project which is set to be constructed in stages over a number of years after suffering a series of cost blowouts, pushing the estimated price tag up to $109 million.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said her government continued to support building the levee.

“The Rockhampton Flood Levee would be assessed like any other mitigation project,” Ms Landry said.

CONCEPT IMAGES: This is a visualisation of how South Rockhampton Flood Levee was expected to appear.

She said discussions between the Commonwealth, the Queensland Government and Rockhampton Regional Council were ongoing to see the levee project delivered.

“Our money is good and it is on the table. All funding options will be explored under the current funding envelope,” she said.

“I sincerely hope the Queensland Government isn’t attempting to use the ERF as a blank cheque for a project with a history of cost blowouts.”

Shadow Minister for Northern Australia Murray Watt said investment in disaster preparedness would have a positive impact on disaster prone communities, both emotionally and financially, with insurance groups pointing to lower insurance premiums in future.

A number of charities, insurers and local governments have welcomed the new disaster funding.

The Australian Red Cross: “We welcome the increased funding from government on disaster preparedness .. the case for more investment in disaster risk reduction has never been more compelling.”

IAG: “We’ve consistently highlighted the best way to protect communities from the devastating impacts of natural disasters is by greater investment in mitigation”.

Suncorp: “This is a positive step in building our country’s resilience and will help many Australians living in dangerously exposed areas across the country, including North Queensland.”

Insurance Council of Australia: “The insurance industry is standing by to reduce insurance premiums wherever permanent and effective risk reduction is employed.”

LGAQ: “This would reduce the financial and emotional toll of future disasters on residents, businesses and taxpayers.”