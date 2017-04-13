Easy access to disaster relief for CQ flood victims

WHILE the Federal Government continues its calls to the State Government to fill out forms to activate funding for farmers via Category C, the State Government believes there's enough evidence to do it now.

Agriculture Minister Bill Byrne yesterday said now is the time.

"There is a clear precedent for relaxing these requirements - in 2013 following Cyclone Oswald the Gillard Government did just this at the request of the then Premier, Campbell Newman," he said.

Meanwhile, Acting Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce told Sky News the letter from Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was not enough.

"Fill out your application form and you will get your money," Mr Joyce said.

"You know the rules. You know what you've got to do. Abide by them and we are going to give you all the support that we can."

A Queensland Reconstruction Authority (QRA) spokesperson said to activate the package, Department of Communities, Child Safety and Disability Services (for the fund and non-profit organisation grants); Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (for primary producers grants); and Department of Tourism, Small Business, Major Events and the Commonwealth Games (for small business grants) collate the impact to these areas.

The spokesperson said they will then complete the required forms providing documentation to meet the Commonwealth-set criteria and submit to the QRA for review.

QRA will review and forward to the Deputy Premier and Minister for Infrastructure, Planning and Local Government for endorsement.

Once endorsed, the Premier will forward to the Australian Government for the Prime Minister's approval.

The spokesperson said the Cyclone Oswald situation was a request flexibility in activating Category C on the basis that business cases would be forthcoming at the earliest opportunity, following full and thorough assessments. This flexibility was subsequently agreed to by the Prime Minister. This is the same thing that has been requested by the Queensland Government at this time.