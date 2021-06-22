'Disaster looms as millions of solar panels age'

Millions of us thought we were saving the planet, but we’ve created a new environmental hazard, writes Mike O’Connor.

Millions of us thought we were saving the planet, but we’ve created a new environmental hazard, writes Mike O’Connor.

OPINION

The Federal Government has called it a looming environmental crisis, and it's sitting up there on your roof.

It's those solar panels, the ones that caused you to bore your neighbours numb with tales of non-existent power bills and which are now reaching the end of their lifespan.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley says they represent a "landfill nightmare", and has demanded that solar panel companies produce a scheme to deal with them, threatening government intervention if they don't come up with a viable collection and recycling scheme.

There are 2.68 million solar panels on houses around the country, and hectares of them in solar farms, and no one has yet found a way to deal with them when they reach their use-by date, apart from digging really big holes and burying them, which is not exactly cutting-edge recycling technology.

That's the problem with that warm and fuzzy feeling you get from going green. You might think you're saving the planet, but you're creating a new environmental hazard. The people who have installed those blots on the landscape known as wind farms are familiar with the conundrum. Apart from the fact that they are manufactured using oil and coal technology, what exactly do you do with a turbine blade the length of a football field when it has reached the end of its design life?

Answer? Nobody knows. There are about 8000 of them lying in paddocks in the US, and Europe is decommissioning about 3000 a year, so what has the hi-tech solution been to deal with the problem to date?

Our millions of solar panels are an environmental time bomb.

That's right - dig even bigger holes than the ones for solar panels and bury them. Some companies tried burning them but discovered burning fibreglass pollutes the atmosphere. Whoops!

The electric car industry is talking a big game at the moment, with a recent survey claiming a third of intending new car buyers were considering an electric or hybrid vehicle, which is lovely - but what to do with those pesky batteries when they have to be replaced?

The lead-acid batteries in traditional vehicles are generally recycled, but those in electric vehicles are obviously much larger and heavier and contain several hundred individual lithium ion cells, all of which have to be dismantled.

These contain toxic substances and have a disturbing tendency to explode when you try and take them apart. Not surprisingly, there has been no rush to sign up for careers as lithium-ion battery dismantlers.

It is estimated that less than 5 per cent of electric-vehicle batteries are recycled, many of these in China where complaining about workplace health and safety is even more unhealthy than dismantling a battery.

Answer? Get the bulldozers - and dig some more really big holes.

The problem is that the batteries are full of nasties that you don't want leaching into the soil so it's back to the old drawing board with mountains of them now being stockpiled.

We shouldn't be too concerned, however, because we are going to have "zero net emissions" by 2050.

We know this because world leaders at the G7 conference told us so.

China, which accounts for 30 per cent of the world's emissions, has nominated 2060 as the magic year in which zero net emissions will be reached. Given that between 2005 and 2018, its emissions increased by 70 per cent, that might take some doing.

It was left to Indian delegate and Minister for State Raj Kumar Singh to add a dose of reality to proceedings when he described net zero emissions as "pie in the sky", saying that developing nations would continue to use coal as an energy source and no one could stop them.

At the same conference, Japan made its intentions clear by insisting that a statement on coal-fired power stations said that only investment in "unabated" coal power plants was incompatible with emission targets.

In other words, abated - or high-technology, low-emission coal-fired plants - are just fine. Meanwhile, while much of the world does whatever it likes, down in Oz the Australian Conservation Foundation wants companies such as Shell banned from opening up new local oil and gas fields.

"I think opening up new gas fields knowing the impacts they have on climate change is irresponsible. It is certainly morally irresponsible,'' the foundation chief executive Kelly O'Shanassy said.

In their desperate struggle to claim the high moral ground, there are those who would destroy our economy and living standards in the process.

On a brighter note, if you're looking for a safe investment I'd start buying bulldozers. We're going to need a lot of them to bury all that save-the-planet technology.

Originally published as Disaster looms as millions of solar panels reach use-by-date