Disaster team meets as Cyclone Debbie bears down

Rockhampton prepares for more wild weather as edges of Cyclone Debbie bear down on the city.

ROADS are already going under, sporting fields are flooding and creeks are roaring across Rockhampton.

Rockhampton's Local Disaster Management Group chairman, councillor Williams said while a "system this size" was expected to bring heavy rain, this morning's volumes had taken him by surprise.

Four Central Queensland Councils are preparing to meet at 12.30pm today as the edges of Cyclone Debbie bear down on the city, bringing with her expected falls of 50-100mm and isolated rainfall above 100mm today.

The Rockhampton Regional Council, Livingstone Shire Council, Gladstone Regional Council and Central Highlands Regional Council will converge this afternoon to discuss the way forward as the Category 4 system approaches landfall between Prosepine and Bowen about 1pm today.

The Bureau of Meteorology have issued a severe weather warning for Rockhampton and Yeppoon, warning gusts in excess of 125kmh today, but Cr Williams said it is too soon to activate the committee.

"We haven't activated the Local Disaster Management Committee at this stage, there could be some flooding in the river just depending on the rainfall further up the catchment," Cr Williams said.

"It's resource intensive, so if we activate too soon we are are really going to stretch our resources into the future if we are going to have some flooding further into next week.

"So at this stage there's just localised rain, and there's no real call on our emergency services, of the activation of it, but we will discuss that further at the district disaster management meeting which is on at 12.30pm today which is all the regional area."

The Bureau of Meteorology have issued a current weather warning for the danger zone, spanning between St Lawrence and the Town of 1770 through today.

Thunderstorms may produce localised areas of destructive wind gusts in excess of 125kmh within this area.

The BoM warn areas which may be affected include Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Gladstone, Marlborough, St Lawrence and the Town of 1770.

Cr Williams said the key message to locals was stay safe, and "if it's flooded, forget it".

More to come.