FOLLOWING the success of the spontaneous disaster volunteer's workshop held earlier this week, disaster preparedness for older people will also be in focus tomorrow at Yeppoon Town Hall.

The forum, in partnership with Livingstone Shire Council and Volunteer Queensland, aims to develop stronger partnerships between community- based agencies, aged care providers that support vulnerable older people, and the local emergency services across the area.

Livingstone Shire Council Mayor Bill Ludwig and Chair of the Local Disaster Management Group said older people within our communities bring strength of knowledge, skills and experiences about disasters.

"As well as being a valuable community resource for disaster resilience, some older people may require support to ensure their safety and wellbeing at times of disasters,” Cr Ludwig said.

"In recognition of the contribution that older people can make and that disaster preparedness for older people can be improved, Volunteering Queensland and Livingstone Shire Council have been collaborating on the Disaster Preparedness for Older People Project.

"A key component of this project is the forum being held tomorrow at the Yeppoon Town Hall.

"This forum aims to identify risks, then explore and agree on actions we can take together to ensure older people, vulnerable to disasters within the Livingstone area, are best protected from future disaster impacts.

"The forum will provide key information to agencies that support vulnerable older people in the community regarding the need to develop evacuation and disaster preparedness plans for their clients, and will include a range of presentations from the Aged Care sector, Emergency Services and local government.”