DISASTER RELIEF: How to claim government assistance

Depot Hill streets, Rockhampton as the Fitzroy River floods. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin ROK050111-flood-c6

FINANCIAL assistance will be made available from the State and Federal Government for those affected by Cyclone Debbie and her aftermath.

Residents who have lost essential services such as electricity and gas, who have suffered damage to their homes or cannot afford basic living requirements due to hardship may be eligible for one-off government grants to help get them back on their feet.

An evacuation centre at the Robert Schwarten Pavilion at the Rockhampton Showgrounds is now open.

Immediate hardship assistance

$180 per person up to $900 for a family of 5 or more.

Eligible if you:

live or are stranded in the targeted activation zone

have suffered hardship as a result of the event

are unable to meet your immediate essential needs for food, clothing, medical supplies or temporary accommodation

Apply online here or call the Community Recovery Hotline on 1800173349.

The following payments may be made activated as flooding continues to affect Rockhampton.

Essential services grant

$150 per person, up to $750 for a family of 5 or more. The grant is available for 7 days following the activation of the grant in your area.

Eligible if you:

are directly impacted by the loss of one or more essential services for more than five days as a direct result of an eligible disaster

are suffering hardship

have experienced loss of electricity, gas or water

Apply online here or call the Community Recovery Hotline on 1800173349.

Essential household contents grant

Grants of up to $1,765 for single adults and up to $,5300 for couples/families available.

Eligible if you:

live in a disaster affected area where this grant is activated

are uninsured or unable to claim insurance to replace or repair your household contents

qualify under the income test

Apply online here or call the Community Recovery Hotline on 1800173349.

For more go to www.communityrecovery.qld.gov.au.

Australian Government Disaster Recovery Payment

Activation of this payment is a decision of the Australian Government and is not yet activated for Rockhampton.

People who have been affected by flood and storm-damage may be eligible for a one-off payment of $1000 per adult and $400 per child under 16 years of age.

Eligible if you:

have been seriously injured

have not already received a Disaster Recovery Payment

your residence has suffered significant damage or exposure

Apply by calling 180 22 66 or by mail with this form.

For more information on and a full list of eligibility criteria click for payments click here, or contact the Disaster Recovery Hotline at 1802 266.