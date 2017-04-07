DISASTER TOUR: Acting PM to arrive in Rockhampton today

A DAY after Opposition leader Bill Shorten called on the Turnbull Government to support a flood levee, Acting Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has come to inspect flood damaged Rockhampton.

Mr Joyce will be visiting Bowen, Airlie Beach and Prosperine this morning before moving south to Rockhampton in the afternoon.

Yesterday, during Mr Shorten's brief visit, he called on Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to support the $60m project which would protect over a thousand properties and Gladstone Rd.

Bill Shorten talks about his support for a Rockhampton flood levee. Chloe Lyons

OPINION: Landry needs to drive, not drown, levee push

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow was visibly excited when Mr Shorten said he would lobby Mr Turnbull to build the levee, but he would build it anyway if he were elected.

"How many floods does there have to be before we get on and do something,” Mr Shorten said.

"If Mr Turnbull does it, I'll be the first to pat him on the back.

"But let's be clear, we've taken the politics out of it, I'm more interested in Rocky than I am in who gets the credit.

Opposition leader Bill Shorten supports Rockhampton levee: Opposition leader Bill Shorten urges the Turnbull Government to sort out the "bureaucratic red-tape" and begin work on a Rockhampton flood levee.

"I certainly hope we don't have to wait until after the next election to get it fixed,” he said.

"But if we do, we will (build it).”

The South Rockhampton Flood Levee is a contentious issue that's divided the region, but it's also gained backing from our state leader.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk talks about a free CQ Capras game on the weekend to boost community morale. Chloe Lyons

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk joined Mr Shorten in Rockhampton yesterday and mirrored his thoughts on the levee, labelling it a "no-brainer”.

"What the mayor is proposing with the local Members is about protecting the people,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

"And fundamentally from where I sit this is a no brainer.

"But for it to happen I need Malcolm Turnbull to come on board.

"The state today is committing to this proposal because its about people, and people's property and people's homes, so I want the politics out of it, I want all levels of government to work together.”