Disaster turns dust to big dollars for Rocky graziers

LOOKING UP: Agent Joel Dawson and Trevor Bradford from St Lawrence at CQLX. Confidence has returned and prices have jumped after rain from Cyclone Debbie.

THERE was movement at the saleyards, for the word had passed around that Cyclone Debbie's rain had fattened up the calves.

After the "very abnormal" suspension of sales at Gracemere's Central Queensland Livestock Exchange for four weeks, there were upwards of 3900 head of cattle at yesterday's return.

Agent Joel Dawson said it was a strong day, with confidence returning to the market following much-needed rain off the back of Cyclone Debbie and associated storms.

"It's probably a little bit of a bigger sale, but we had been averaging around that 3000 head-plus before the cyclone," he said.

Mr Dawson said CQLX took the unusual step to suspend sales during the disaster because so many people couldn't get cattle to the saleyards, or wouldn't be able to get livestock they had purchased home.

While the cyclone and following flood has been detrimental to many clients of Brian Dawson Auctions, Mr Dawson said many who had held off buying during the dry times had put in bids.

"The graziers and our background buyers, they've all got a bit more confidence with the rain we've had," he said.

Prices have improved by up to 30 cents in some instances and Mr Dawson said on a 400kg steer, 30 cents/kg made a big difference to a grazier's budget.

The improvement was down to widespread rain and any more rain in coming weeks would only boost prices and help the market in an industry reliant on the weather.

"The market has jumped a little bit," Mr Dawson said.

"Even for the buyers, to be able to come and buy the cattle, that gives a little bit of confidence.

"The blokes who are buying cattle and putting them back out in the paddock, they've waiting to see if they can get the rain because like everywhere else they were also getting dry.

"It may not have got to everyone but (the rain) has been pretty widespread throughout our region.

"It just gives them that confidence to be able to go and buy the cattle and put them out in the paddock and know they've got the feed to hold them over during winter and come out the other side looking forward."