Laughing clowns at the Rockhampton Show sideshow alley. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin ROK070611cshow2
Whats On

Discounted tickets for Rocky Show rides announced

7th Dec 2018 1:16 PM

DISCOUNTED tickets for Rockhampton Show's rides will go on sale tomorrow.

Rockhampton Regional Council have announced the discounted Sideshow Alley tickets for the June event.

Entry has been reduced to just $5, but these special early bird tickets will offer low-cost access to rides, games, novelties and select food vendors.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said there were two priorities for next year's show: getting rides back to the Showgrounds and making the event affordable.

"The reception we had to the reduced entry fee was incredible and shows the passion our community has for this great event. So if you're planning on coming along next year, lock in those tickets early to get the most out of the Big Day when it arrives,” Cr Strelow said.

The discount tickets are on sale from Saturday, December 8 to June 11 and include 30 passes for $25.

They can be purchased from Rockhampton Regional Council service counters and online at https://www.trybooking.com/ZSEN.

In celebration and as a special Christmas promotion, all Bonus Tickets purchased prior to 24 December will go into the draw to win another 30 tickets (a family pass for 2 adults and 2 children).

