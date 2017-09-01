Discover all the fun events in CQ this weekend

SADDLE UP: St Brendan's Rodeo will be in full swing this weekend in Yeppoon.

TODAY:

7AM:

Surfrider Foundation Australia & Cleanwater Group invite you, your family and friends to the 2nd annual 5 ROCKS BEACH CLEAN UP on 1st/2nd/3rd September 2017. For general enquiries, media, sponsorships and / or partnerships please email: cleanup5rocks@gmail.com or call: John McGrath 0421 694 133 / Aaron Horsey 0449 686 746. www.surfrider.org.au

7.30AM:

U3A's Friday morning tai chi group meets every Friday in Kershaw Gardens at the North entrance, off the traffic circle near Stocklands. Newcomers are always welcome. For details contact Shirley on 4936 4792.

8AM:

Rockhampton Red Cross will hold their street stall in East Street. Money raised go to providing ongoing services in the community.

9.30AM:

Wandal Craft Group meet on Friday at CWA Hall Wandal Road. They do craft by hand and also do sewing machine items.

4.30PM:

All things yummy and fun will be celebrated at the Spring Feast Carnivale at Crescent Lagoon State School. Food stalls, markets, games, rides and entertainment at the school oval on North Street Extended. The whole community is invited to join us at this event.

5PM:

Under 12's skating session in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Road. Entry $4, includes skate hire.

5.45PM:

Vidafit Super Series Final Pairs Event. Who will take out the title of the fittest male and female pairing in all divisions. BBQ Infusion Smoke and Spice will be here again cooking up a storm and serving their amazing slow cooked BBQ goodness from 6pm! There will be free face painting and a jumping castle for the kiddies and the awesome intersport rockhmapton charity minute with a kids workout for them to have some fun in as well. This is a free event.

7PM:

All ages public skating session in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Road. Entry $7, Skate hire - Quads $1, Inlines $2.Sausage sizzle and snack shop available.

TOMORROW:

8AM:

Gracemere Lions Father's Day Market in Lawrie Street, Gracemere. A variety of stall holders including Handmade crafts, Pottery, Children's Clothes, Jewellery, Bric-a-brac, Plants, Fresh Fruit & Vegies and a whole lot more. Come and try Gracemere Lions famous Bacon n Egg Burgers, a Sausage sizzle, cold drinks, Tea and Coffee available. Information & Stall bookings phone 4933 1165.

8.30AM:

Mt Morgan Wattle Fun Dawy and Village Markets at the Historical Railway Complex

9AM:

CAA Adoption Day @ Pet Stock. CAA adoption days are a great opportunity to come along to meet CAA foster dogs, cats and kittens who are looking for a forever home.

10AM:

The APRA Affiliated 2017 St Brendan's College Central Isuzu Rodeo at St Brendan's College. Action starts at 10am with schoolboy events including SBC Rodeo, Inter-School Rodeo Challenge, Trans-Tasman Final and the famous Father or Mother and Son Steer Catch Event.The Main Rodeo starts at 5.45pm and includes Open Bull Ride, Junior Bull Ride, Team Roping, Saddle Bronc, Rope & Tie, Open Bareback, Open Saddle Bronc, Ladies Barrel Race, Ladies Breakaway Roping, Steer Wrestling, Junior Barrel Racing and Breakway Roping. Tickets: $10 entry at the gate | Under 16 free.

10AM:

Experimental Watercolour Workshop at The Mill Gallery Yeppoon. $80 per person, including most materials plus light refreshments. Ages 16+ Max. 8 participants. Phone 0407 882 455.

10.30AM:

ADFAS Rockhampton Inc will host Shauna Isaac "The Art of Steal: Nazi Looting during World War II” in the Fitzroy Room of the Rockhampton Regional Library. Visitor tickets $25. Visit www.adfas.org for more info.

11AM:

Father's Day Family Fun Workshops at Bunnings Rockhampton. Phone 4923 0400 for more information.

12.30AM:

Father's Day Family Fun Workshops at Bunnings Rockhampton. Phone 4923 0400 for more information.

1PM:

The Cawarral Community Hall are holding their Old Time / New Vogue Dance. Cost is $8 which includes a lucky door ticket and afternoon tea .For more Information phone Del 4935 4866 or Jenny 0417 346 061 .

1PM:

Arts in the Park (beads) at Rockhampton Botanical Gardens and Zoo. Stacey presents 'Beaded Bonsai' Create a miniature bonsai using wire and beads. This is a free event. To book visit https://rockhamptontickets.-

com.au/event/5253.

2PM:

C.Q. Athletics Club are holding their annual Cent Sale at the Park Ave Brothers Hockey Hall, Glenmore Road. Doors open 1.00pm with Free Entry, Lucky Door, over 200 prizes and Free Afternoon Tea.

2PM:

Father's Day Family Fun Workshops at Bunnings Rockhampton. Phone 4923 0400 for more information.

2PM:

QCWA Wandal Branch are holding their cent sale and branch meeting in the CWA Hall, Wandal Road.

3PM:

Challenge the Mountain at Mt Archer National Park. Challenge the Mountain (CTM) is an unrelenting five-kilometre race up Mount Archer at 10% gradient and it's timed! CTM is one of Queensland's iconic mountain challenges for runners, walkers and cyclists. Fore more information visit www.challengethemnountain.-

org.

3PM:

CQ Eat Street and CQ Convoy at Rockhampton Showgrounds for a fantastic afternoon and evening of entertainment, food, drinks and market stalls.

5PM:

Classic Cars September. Pizza, crepes, burgers, coffee, beer and wine., Come and enjoy the classic cars on show.

7.30PM:

2017 NBL Showdown at CQUniversity Sports Centre. Cost $25 adults, $15 kids. Get set for one of the most exciting sporting events to come to Rockhampton as the CQUniversity Cairns Taipans take on the Brisbane Bullets at the CQUniversity Community Sports Centre!

8PM:

Veronica Darling presents at the Allenstown Hotel.

SUNDAY:

5.45AM:

Chady's Ride - Multi distance social ride from 50 - 86km with CTM original ambassador Glen Chadwick. For more information phone Sharon Kearney 0419 749 545 or info@challengethe-

mountain.net.

6AM:

Running of the Bulls in Huish Drive, Wandal. Join Chris Gale and Dane Bird-Smith as you run to as many bulls as you choose. A new event this year! This is NOT a timed race - a fun walk/run for all the family. You can choose the distance by going to one bull, two, three or all four bulls! Any combination of bulls! Includes a 2km walk/run on closed roads. Cost $15. Visit http://www.challengethe-

mountain.org/-

sunday-running-of-the-bulls

7AM:

Rockhampton Mt Archer Lion's Club House, Hinchcliffe Street will hold a book fair. Variety of books for all ages. All money donated helps the local community.

8AM:

The Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsolver Street Rockhampton. Large variety of fresh local fruit and vegetables, organic produce, home made cooking; craft and beautiful fashion.

9.15AM:

Yoga in the Botanic Gardens. Please bring a water bottle, sweat towel, yoga mat if you have one or towel. Phone 0413 106 857.

10AM:

Saleyards Distillery Fathers Day Lunch at the Saleyards Distillery. $30 per person. To book email hello@saleyardsdistillery.com or phone 0405 682 758.

10AM:

Mt. Chalmers History centre, 24, School Street will be open. View a pictorial display of life and times in an old gold and copper mining town. Free entry but donations are appreciated.

1PM:

Trains in the Park. Ride behind a steam engine or a modern diesel locomotive at Leichhardt Park, cnr Campbell and Cambridge Streets. Enclosed footwear must be worn to ride the trains.