Discover how Bernadette’s garden became home to a rare flower

ON a cool, rainy day one of the world’s most interesting plants began to flower in ­Bernadette Schofield’s garden.

The 79-year-old Gracemere woman showed The Morning Bulletin around her garden where her rare White Bat Plant had sprouted two buds instead of one (which was usually the case).

Last year, after she had sent one of her neighbours some plants he did not have growing in his garden, he ­returned the favour – giving Ms Schofield one White Bat Plant.

“I was in hospital this time last year and it bloomed for the first time so she (her neighbour’s daughter) brought it up to the hospital so I wouldn’t miss the flower,” she said.

“(The plant) was magnificent last year and had 31 whiskers on it about one foot and a half long, it’s not quite as lairy this year.

“When I was in hospital, all of the doctors came looking for me if I left my room (to find out more about the plant) and I was forever repeating myself.”

Ms Schofield said the White Bat Plant was hard to come across, but Bunnings stocked the black variety.

Her rare find proved to be a great topic of conversation for visitors.

“It’s great; everyone who visits I tell them to take a look at it,” she said.

As it continued to drizzle, Ms Schofield described her garden landscape.

“I live on a slow slope of a hill, and when it rains heavy, water fills up about one foot at the back of my yard,” she said.

“It takes about half an hour before it drains away.”

Born in Mackay, Ms Schofield has lived in Gracemere for the past 27 years after she’d lived in Rockhampton since the age of five.