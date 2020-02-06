Discover how this Rocky motel reached gold status

A ROCKHAMPTON motel has been announced as one of the winners of Choice Hotels Asia-Pac’s highly coveted Gold Award for 2019.

The leading hotel franchise group recently recognised Quality Hotel Regent Rockhampton for being one of the top performing franchisees in the group.

The franchisee had displayed consistent and exemplary customer service and offerings to guests across the past year.

Now in the running of Choice Hotels Asia-Pac’s Hotel of the Year award, the team is also up against franchisees across four other brands Ascend Hotel Collection, Clarion, Comfort and Econo Lodge.

Chief executive officer of Choice Hotels Asia-Pac, Trent Fraser wished to reward the hard work and dedication of franchisees which go above and beyond to deliver a memorable experience for their customers.

“The exemplary hospitality service you provide to local guests and your contribution to the broader community is applauded,” he said.

The Hotel of The Year Awards will be announced at the upcoming Choice Hotels Asia-Pac Conference held at the end of the month from The Avery rooftop at Crown Entertainment Complex in Melbourne.

Following the awards announcement in February, winners will enter a global stage, vying for the international Franchisee of The Year awards held at Choice Hotels’ Annual Convention in New Orleans in May. You can visit Regent Rockhampton on Bolsover St in the city’s CBD.