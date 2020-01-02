Discover rich history and ‘magic’ of Bunya Mountains

One of the residents of the Bunya Mountains enjoying the sun. Photo: Tristan Evert

HOME to the world's largest source of bunya pine, the Bunya Mountains is a unique natural wonder that sits between Kingaroy and Dalby.

The area has been a popular meeting place throughout history, and is now both a natural and cultural hub.

King parrots can be found playing in the trees. Photo: Tristan Evert

The Bunya Mountains have stood tall for centuries, and park ranger Tony Parkins said the area was an excellent place for people from all walks of life to enjoy.

"The Bunya Mountains National Park has around 35km of walking tracks that pass through a variety of forest types including rainforests, vine scrubs, eucalypt woodlands and diverse grasslands," Mr Parkins said.

"Our most popular track is the Scenic Circuit, a 4km trail that leads through subtropical rainforests, featuring the park's iconic bunya pines, waterfalls, rock pools and a lookout with panoramic views.

"Trails on the western side receive less rain and pass through a wider range of vegetation types."

Park ranger Tony Parkins is happy to share his knowledge about the Bunya Mountains. Photo: Tristan Evert

The Aboriginal people traditionally used the Bunya Mountains as a meeting place, and Mr Parkins said the area was a great source of food.

"The bunya pine is the most significant species of trees in the area," he said.

"The tree drops giant cones full of bunya nuts, which were a great source of food for the traditional owners of this land."

The area was also a key meeting place where Aboriginal people traded materials and exchanged stories.

A lace monitor in search of food. Photo: Tristan Evert

The trails throughout the park are popular among locals, and Glennys Seccombe said she had been visiting the area for mroe than 60 years.

"Since I was a little girl my family have been coming here at least once a year," she said.

"There's something about it, it's truly just magical.

"Even after all these years I still love coming back."

Since European settlement, the area became a primary source of timber and Mr Parkins said there was an interesting way of transporting it.

"The late 1800s saw the area becoming popular among European settlers as there was an excellent source of timber," he said.

"Joseph Carbines created a chute down the side of the mountain to transport timber logs off the mountain as there were no roads or cars."

The chute was eventually lined with timber as logs were getting significantly damaged on the way down.

When trekking through the Bunyas, always have plenty of water, wear insect repellent and stay on marked trails at all times.