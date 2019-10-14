Discover silent disco magic in your backyard

IMAGINE partying and dancing along to loud music but no one can hear it from the outside.

That’s exactly what a silent disco is — and it’s hit Rockhampton.

Blair Grice, owner of Skewed Kullrz has been working on launching the business and a few weeks ago had a pop-up shop in East St for partygoers after the Capricorn Food and Wine Festival.

Partygoers are given a set of headphones on attendance that are tuned to three to five different genres.

He has two DJs helping - Zain McEwan and Peter Burst.

Mr Grice explained the variety of genres means they can tailor to what people want from dance to house music, current music, ’70s and ’80s rock and more.

A growing movement, Mr Grice had seen it at a few music festivals and thought why couldn’t he do it back home.

“The thing that mainly got me to do it up here is there is no issue with noise, you don’t have neighbour complaints or police around,” he said.

“If you are away from a distance all you will hear is just people singing.

“You can cater for other people’s music tastes and interest.

So far they have done a birthday party and the East St pop-up which saw around 250 attendees.

“The response was amazing, people loved it, so many people hadn’t heard about it,” Mr Grice said.

He is hoping to get involved in doing school dances, discos, birthday parties and the local event scene with events like Pop Up Polo, race days, Slippery Sailor at Great Keppel Island, Beef Australia and Tropical Bloom.

The “inflatable nightclub” is a “big white igloo” with up to 300 headsets for guests.

He also hopes to expand to the mining towns out west and to Gladstone and Yeppoon.

“There isn’t a lot for people in places, we want to take it out there and let them experience it as well,” Mr Grice said.

“There's enough of a market in Rocky just for parties as well as nightclubs as well.”

The 47 year-old has four children and is quite active, he likes to snowboard, jet ski and go on holidays.

His wife Angela died in January 2017 at the age of 41, after a short battle with bowel cancer.

Music is a way Mr Grice has been able to cope with the passing of his beloved wife.

He also took up playing guitar.

A main focus of the business will be to make it “cool again to get home safely”.

They will be providing people with contacts on how to get home with users and taxis and designated drivers will receive free entry.

This is a personal passion of Mr Grice whose fulltime job is as a firemen.

In his role he visits schools and does talks on the dangers of drink and drug driving and not wearing seat belts, pushing road accident awareness and presentation.

He also hopes to hold open mic DJ competitions.

“Trying to help local DJs ger their names out there,” he said.