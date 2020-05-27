Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Discover the fresh brand about to sweep industry

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
27th May 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROCKHAMPTON’S Blake Moore and Malcolm Kenny are here to reinvent your wardrobe.

Every so often, a memorable brand comes along which inspires your dress sense - well these guys have you covered … literally.

They’ve invented their own trendy online clothing line, For the Record, which is slated for an official launch over the weekend.

Yianni Kondilis models the fresh new For the Record products.
Yianni Kondilis models the fresh new For the Record products.

Mr Moore and Mr Kenny spoke exclusively to The Morning Bulletin where they outlined their exciting brand, and divulged their plans to conquer the fashion industry.

Originally starting as a joke between the two mates in November, their vision began to take shape after the new year had arrived.

“We started to discuss potentially making For the Record an actual reality,” Mr Moore said.

By the time this month came around, the brand’s social media accounts, website and sample products were ready for distribution.

If you would like to snag some of these fresh For the Record products, make sure to visit their website.
If you would like to snag some of these fresh For the Record products, make sure to visit their website.

They’ve been overwhelmed with an extremely positive community reaction so far, propelled by their efficient use of social media platforms.

“Whether it has been all of our mates sharing each of one of our posts or people private messaging the page asking when the first collection of clothes is being released, we have grown rapidly as a brand in the past two months,” Mr Moore said.

For the Record offers a range of hats and shirts designed to last in their customers’ closets.

But they have plenty of more ideas in the works, and big fish to fry.

“Further down the line, we are looking to invest in winter apparel, socks and continuing to release a range of different shirts,” Mr Moore said.

“Our target demographic is quite wide, from teenagers to adults.

“We are targeting people who are interested in music, as well as stylish and simplistic clothing.”

As they shared their future plans, Mr Moore and Mr Kenny explained where they saw the brand in the long-term.

“We see ourselves expanding steadily over the next several years, establishing ourselves as a leading brand in the online clothing industry,” Mr Moore said.

“We have both been lucky enough to succeed in the sporting arena due to years of hard work, we feel like by applying that same concept to For The Record, it will see us climbing up the ranks in the online clothing industry.”

For the Record clothing items will be available for sale online at www.fortherecordco.com.

You can also visit the brand’s Instagram and Facebook platforms.

clothing brand fashion tmbbusiness your story
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ designs jet into Germany

        premium_icon CQ designs jet into Germany

        News Mr James said it was the “power of Pinterest” which attracted the attention of a European architecture firm to his Australian flora and fauna-inspired designs.

        Call to add CQ to travel bubble after staying COVID-19 free

        premium_icon Call to add CQ to travel bubble after staying COVID-19 free

        News THE window for new COVID-19 cases in CQ is shrinking with local pollies wanting us...

        YOU DECIDE: Who has CQ’s best burgers?

        premium_icon YOU DECIDE: Who has CQ’s best burgers?

        News VOTE NOW: It’s time for you to narrow it down to a top 10.

        Little warrior’s crafty new way to help wildlife

        premium_icon Little warrior’s crafty new way to help wildlife

        Environment Yeppoon schoolboy gets hands dirty for new fundraising initiative.