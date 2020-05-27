Discover the fresh brand about to sweep industry

ROCKHAMPTON’S Blake Moore and Malcolm Kenny are here to reinvent your wardrobe.

Every so often, a memorable brand comes along which inspires your dress sense - well these guys have you covered … literally.

They’ve invented their own trendy online clothing line, For the Record, which is slated for an official launch over the weekend.

Yianni Kondilis models the fresh new For the Record products.

Mr Moore and Mr Kenny spoke exclusively to The Morning Bulletin where they outlined their exciting brand, and divulged their plans to conquer the fashion industry.

Originally starting as a joke between the two mates in November, their vision began to take shape after the new year had arrived.

“We started to discuss potentially making For the Record an actual reality,” Mr Moore said.

By the time this month came around, the brand’s social media accounts, website and sample products were ready for distribution.

If you would like to snag some of these fresh For the Record products, make sure to visit their website.

They’ve been overwhelmed with an extremely positive community reaction so far, propelled by their efficient use of social media platforms.

“Whether it has been all of our mates sharing each of one of our posts or people private messaging the page asking when the first collection of clothes is being released, we have grown rapidly as a brand in the past two months,” Mr Moore said.

For the Record offers a range of hats and shirts designed to last in their customers’ closets.

But they have plenty of more ideas in the works, and big fish to fry.

“Further down the line, we are looking to invest in winter apparel, socks and continuing to release a range of different shirts,” Mr Moore said.

“Our target demographic is quite wide, from teenagers to adults.

“We are targeting people who are interested in music, as well as stylish and simplistic clothing.”

As they shared their future plans, Mr Moore and Mr Kenny explained where they saw the brand in the long-term.

“We see ourselves expanding steadily over the next several years, establishing ourselves as a leading brand in the online clothing industry,” Mr Moore said.

“We have both been lucky enough to succeed in the sporting arena due to years of hard work, we feel like by applying that same concept to For The Record, it will see us climbing up the ranks in the online clothing industry.”

For the Record clothing items will be available for sale online at www.fortherecordco.com.

You can also visit the brand’s Instagram and Facebook platforms.