A planned burn will take place within the Duck Island National Park next week.
Discover the location of region’s next planned burn

12th Jun 2020 3:00 PM
THE Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service will conduct a planned burn within the Wild Duck Island National Park near Stanage Bay from Tuesday (weather permitting), as part of the annual hazard reduction and conservation management program for parks and forests.

As a result, smoke may be seen in Stanage Bay and surrounding areas.

The aim of this burn is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires, and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

For more information, phone 07 4971 6501.

