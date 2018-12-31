Discovery splashes out $1.6m on a waterpark you can use

Viv Arthur Manager of Discovery Park Rockhampton shows off its new waterpark

YOU don't have to be a Discovery Park guest to enjoy the newest waterpark in Rockhampton.

The $1.6 million splashy sensation opened last week and while it's proving a big hit with guests at the Yaamba Road complex (near Emmaus College)it's also available for use by the general public.

"We offer half-day passes for ten dollars to people who aren't staying with us,” says manager Viv Arthur.

"It's better to ring up first as the offer's dependent on how many guests are using the facility but we haven't turned anyone away yet.”

Mum Kerri says they received an email alert about the waterpark's opening as 'G'day Rewards' loyalty card holders.

She and husband Owen, who live in Mackay, drove south to spend three nights.

"We choose to stay at resort parks over Easter and Christmas because they're cost-effective and family-friendly,” she said.

"You don't need to get the kids into the car, you can just walk to the facilities and back to your cabin.”

Discovery Park Rockhampton also features two swimming pools, tennis courts, an inflatable bouncing pillows, wi-fi, a a bike repair station and kiosk.

With 91 units and 91 powered sites, it's a 'sister' park to Cool Waters Yeppoon and Tannum Sands.

The park, which opened in 2009, stands on the site where a motel operated in the 1950s.

Its new facility, which was designed by WaterPlay, employed local plumbers and installers.

Ms Arthur's confident the resort will continue to make a splash in the new year.

"We've been flat out taking bookings and that's great,” she said.

"Our guests spend money all around the area and we're proud to take good care of them.”