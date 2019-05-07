Discrimination claim to be discussed in closed meeting

ROCKHAMPTON Region Councillors will also convene for their ordinary council meeting.

Committee update

Among the regular business will be ticking off the committee reports for the Planning and Regulatory, Infrastructure, Airport, Water and Waster, Community Services and Parks, Recreation and Sport committees.

Current projects

Reports include Community Assistance program - environment and sustainability scheme, the quarterly progress report and proposed action plan for Environmental Sustainability Strategy and information and communication technology specialised and sole provider status. There is also project delivery monthly report for March 2019, a CQ alliance of council's proposal, electoral division report and CEO council delegations.

Discrimination complaint

In closed/confidential session there is an anti-discrimination complaint.