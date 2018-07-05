Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Plastic pollution reaches remote island
News

DISEASE THREAT: Shoppers warned over bags

by DANIELLE LE MESSURIER, The Daily Telegraph
5th Jul 2018 10:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HEALTH experts warn that reusable shopping bags are perfect breeding grounds for E.coli, yeast and mould.

And pest experts warn they can also provide the ideal conditions­ for cockroaches.

Western Sydney University school of medicine senior lecturer­ Dr Vincent Ho said there was a much greater risk of foodborne illnesses from ­reusable bags than single-use bags.

Reusable bags, especially woven "green" bags which are more porous, can harbour bacteria which can cause food contamination and therefore health problems.

Shoppers at major Australian supermarkets have been caught short by the ban, which came into effect on July 1.

"Just the presence itself of raw meats does increase the contamination risk of a lot of these foodborne illnesses like E. coli," Dr Ho said.

While washing bags "does eliminate virtually all the pathogens", Dr Ho said research suggested most shoppers do not keep bags clean.

Researchers at the University of Arizona and Loma Linda University who queried shoppers in supermarkets across California and Arizona found 97 per cent said they did not regularly - if ever - wash their bags.

Sydney Reliance Pest Management owner Tommy Docos said he had dealt with several cockroach infestations that spawned from reusable cloth bags being stashed in cupboards.

"All cockroach species like them, but the main species that I've seen within those bags when they're stored in cupboards is German cockroaches which are a smaller breed," he said.

"We're definitely expecting more jobs. If people are going to use those bags more often they're going to be storing them in their homes which means there's more chance of cockroaches going to those areas."

ABC Pest Control director Warren Bailey said he had been called out several times to deal with cockroach infestations in bags from ALDI, which has never given out plastic bags since opening outlets in Australia.

A NSW Food Authority spokeswoman acknowledged reusable bags "can be a source of contamination" and urged shoppers to "make sure you regularly wash them".

Related Items

disease health plastic bags shopping

Top Stories

    Gracemere man killed in Bruce Highway rollover

    Gracemere man killed in Bruce Highway rollover

    News POLICE are investigating the cause of a fatal single vehicle crash that killed a Gracemere man.

    Council says it's time to move Yeppoon Showgrounds

    premium_icon Council says it's time to move Yeppoon Showgrounds

    News Dedicated regional equestrian sports precinct at the heart of plans

    Young coward puncher jailed after vicious attack

    premium_icon Young coward puncher jailed after vicious attack

    Crime Not only has he wrecked his life but also his victim's face.

    AURIZON: She defied the odds only to have it taken away

    premium_icon AURIZON: She defied the odds only to have it taken away

    Opinion 'I was given one chance now I need another one'

    Local Partners