DISGRACE: 11 drink-drivers front Yeppoon court in one day

An alarming number of people have fronted a Yeppoon court for drink-driving. GENERIC FILE PHOTO.

An alarming number of drink-drivers copped their punishments in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday.

Here are the 11 people who pleaded guilty to their offending.

Mandy Lea Fewin, 35, was “embarrassed” to be in court after she blew 0.119 when police caught her driving on Yeppoon’s Farnborough Road, on February 26.

The court heard that Fewin had been drinking at a friend’s house when they made a foolish decision to drive into Yeppoon to get dinner.

Police intercepted the vehicle on the return journey.

In court Fewin’s solicitor said Fewin was “embarrassed to be here today.”

Fewin, with no previous history of a like nature, was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for three months.

D’Andre Izziah Jopethai Waia, 19, blew 0.118 when police caught him driving on Taranganba Road, Yeppoon, on February 28.

The court heard that Waia had consumed “a large quantity of heavy beers” before he decided to drive a friend home.

The labourer had no previous similar history and was fined $650 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Dion Anthony Gornall, 25, was caught drink-driving on the Burnett Highway at Mount Morgan on February 5.

He blew 0.051 which was just above the legal blood alcohol limit.

The production operator was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months.

His application for a restricted work licence was successful.

Bonny May Messer, 37, had been drinking at a charity golf day before she got behind the wheel on January 23.

Police caught her on Power Street, Yeppoon.

Messer blew 0.057.

She was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for two months.

Gattlain Unger failed to provide a specimen of breath and obstructed police after they intercepted him while conducting patrols of the Yeppoon CBD on February 28.

Unger pleaded guilty to both charges.

With no history, Unger was fined $1250 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

Magistrate Cameron Press said the fine needed to be high where a person failed to provide a specimen of breath to act as a deterrent.

No conviction was recorded.

James Paul Pirrone, 32, was caught drink-driving on February 14.

He blew 0.065.

The court heard that on Pirrone’s history was a drug-driving matter from 2016.

For his latest offence, he was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for four months.

Alywin Edward Inslay, 67, had been drinking at The Railway Hotel at Yeppoon before driving on February 19.

Inslay recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.162.

Inslay told the court he had been moving his vehicle under cover from a thunderstorm when a police car pulled him over on James Street.

Magistrate Cameron Press warned Inslay that with his drink-driving history, he would no longer receive fines if he came before the court again for the same offending.

This time he was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for 14 months.

P-plater Declan Joseph Brett Halter, 20, was caught drink-driving at Yeppoon in the early hours of February 21.

He blew 0.092.

The court heard that Halter had a previous drug-driving offence on his history from 2019.

He was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for four months.

Danielle Andrea Lawford, 40, blew 0.067 after police intercepted her driving on Park Street, Yeppoon, on February 18.

The court heard that Lawford had no previous traffic history in the last five years and she had been seeking counselling for her issues.

She was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Holly-Ann O’Grady, 32, blew 0.148 when police caught her driving on Adelaide Park Rd, Yeppoon, on February 26.

With no history of a like nature, O’Grady was fined $550 and disqualified from driving for five months.

Billy-Joe Storch, 31, recorded a “high and dangerous reading” of 0.195 after being caught on Yeppoon’s Park St, on March 1.

With no similar history in the past five years, Storch was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for 10 months.

