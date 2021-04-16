Menu
Disgraced comedian replaced in film

by Sean L. McCarthy, Decider
16th Apr 2021 9:54 AM

The official trailer for Zack Snyder's 'Army Of The Dead' just dropped, and there's plenty to talk about.

But right now, we're all focused on Tig Notaro.

Notaro didn't appear in the first teaser released in February, but in the official trailer, we saw Dave Bautista as a short-order cook enlisting the stand-up comedian alongside Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Ella Purnell, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi and Garret Dillahunt for a $200 million Las Vegas casino heist - during a zombie outbreak.

Tig Notaro has been praised for her portrayal in Zack Snyder's upcoming flick. Picture: Netflix
Tig Notaro has been praised for her portrayal in Zack Snyder's upcoming flick. Picture: Netflix

All set to the tune of the late great Kenny Rogers hit, "The Gambler."

Chris D'Elia was in the movie, too, back when it filmed in the summer of 2019 on location in California, New Mexico, and inside a shuttered Atlantic City casino. Notaro, 50, replaced D'Elia in August 2020, following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct (including with minors) came out against the 41-year-old D'Elia.

Tig replaced disgraced comedian Chris D'Elia. Picture: Netflix
Tig replaced disgraced comedian Chris D'Elia. Picture: Netflix

Snyder's production inserted Notaro into the footage through a combination of reshooting scenes and/or digitally inserting her into existing scenes. But Snyder knows a lot about fixing films in post, as he just went through that whole process on his four-hour cut of Justice League!

Such as this now-viral image, proudly shared by Netflix on Twitter, vaulting Notaro into the top of trending topics this week.

 

 

 

 

 

 

This article originally appeared on Decider and was reproduced with permission

 

 

Originally published as Disgraced comedian replaced in film

