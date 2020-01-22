Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Disgraced Paedophile Labor MP arrested over ‘breach’

by AAP
22nd Jan 2020 10:12 AM

 

FORMER Labor NSW minister and convicted child sex offender Milton Orkopoulos has been arrested at his southeast Sydney home.

The 62-year-old was arrested at 7am today at Malabar and is being held at Maroubra Police Station, NSW Police confirmed.

NSW Police told AAP the arrest was not related to any alleged breach of parole conditions.

Milton Orkopoulos has been summoned back before the courts. Picture: John Grainger
Milton Orkopoulos has been summoned back before the courts. Picture: John Grainger

The arrest comes after police on Tuesday said Orkopoulos would be issued with a court attendance notice for failing to comply with reporting obligations.

The NSW State Parole Authority is set to meet today to consider revoking his parole.

He is due to front Waverley Local Court over the matter on March 4.

Orkopoulos was released from prison in December after spending more than 11 years behind bars for child sex offences.

Milton Orkopoulos left Long bay jail last month. Picture John Grainger
Milton Orkopoulos left Long bay jail last month. Picture John Grainger

More Stories

Show More
labor labor mp nsw paedophile prison seniors-news

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How two coast men built booming business in mining downturn

        premium_icon How two coast men built booming business in mining downturn

        Business Yeppoon duo expands business from five employees to 40 in just six years.

        Dad files $940K lawsuit against driver after horror crash

        premium_icon Dad files $940K lawsuit against driver after horror crash

        News The ute left the road, became airborne and collided with creek bed

        Yeppoon Sharks make a splash at championships

        premium_icon Yeppoon Sharks make a splash at championships

        News YEPPOON Sharks are determined to be top of their game after bringing home three age...

        Rocky council pledges $10K to indigenous cricket carnival

        premium_icon Rocky council pledges $10K to indigenous cricket carnival

        News Council has sponsored $10,000 towards the event.