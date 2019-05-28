Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former NRL player Ben Barba leaves Townsville Magistrates Court. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Former NRL player Ben Barba leaves Townsville Magistrates Court. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Rugby League

Barba punishment handed down for casino incident

28th May 2019 2:50 PM

DISGRACED former NRL star Ben Barba has been ordered to perform 150 hours of community service following an incident at a Townsville casino in January which cost him his lucrative sporting career.

The 2012 Dally M medallist pleaded guilty to charges of public nuisance and obstructing police when he faced Mackay Magistrate Court on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old was sacked by the North Queensland Cowboys in February without playing a game over allegations he was violent towards his partner Ainslie Currie in the Australia Day incident.

Currie did not press charges.

Barba had been offered a lifeline to return to the NRL with the Cowboys after stints with French rugby union and the English Super League.

However, the NRL gave the father of four a lifetime ban after viewing CCTV footage of the incident outside the casino.

More Stories

ben barba cowboys nrl rugby league
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Five juveniles arrested since Friday with over 40 charges

    premium_icon Five juveniles arrested since Friday with over 40 charges

    Crime One 12 year old charged over Sunday night's attempted armed robbery of Richardson Rd shop

    Police investigating incident at Rocky football game

    premium_icon Police investigating incident at Rocky football game

    Crime Player to appear at Rockhampton Rugby League disciplinary hearing

    Calls for baby killer's sentence to be appealed

    premium_icon Calls for baby killer's sentence to be appealed

    Crime Shadow Attorney-General says sentence too soft for act of evil

    Strong second half seals the deal for Yeppoon

    premium_icon Strong second half seals the deal for Yeppoon

    Rugby League Coach Paul Minto: 'I'm very proud of our girls' effort'