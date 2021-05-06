‘Disgraceful’ scenes after Hayne jailed

One of Jarryd Hayne’s supporters has appeared to carry out a foul act outside court after the former NRL superstar was jailed for raping a woman.

Tempers have frayed in violent scenes outside the Newcastle Court House after Jarryd Hayne was jailed for the 2018 rape of a woman.

One of his supporters was labelled a "disgrace" by police after he appeared to spit at the victim as she left the court.

A violent brawl also erupted as a group of friends and family attempted to shield Hayne's wife as she left walked out of the court house.

Several of them waved umbrellas and formed a scrum around Amellia Bonnici as she attempted to get into a waiting car.

One photographer told NCA Newswire that he was punched in the back of the head and placed in a headlock.

"It's a reflection on them, it's absolutely disgraceful and disgusting," NSW Police Detective Inspector Eugene Stek said.

In the court room on Thursday, the victim - who cannot be identified for legal reasons - delivered a powerful victim impact statement in which she detailed how her life had been devastated by the 2018 assault at her home at Fletcher on Newcastle's outskirts.

A violent altercation took place between supporters and journalists. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Peter Lorimer.

After Hayne was sentenced by Judge Helen Syme to five years and nine months in prison, the victim attempted to exit the court alongside the crown prosecution and police.

As the woman did, it's alleged that a male supporter spat in the direction of the complainant.

The same supporter then made unfounded allegations about the woman, who was 26-years-old at the time of the rape, to the press and had a running verbal battle with one female reporter.

Soon after a violent altercation took place between supporters and journalists.

Some supporters had to be held back by friends and family as the tempers ran high.

Eventually the group dispersed with no arrests made.

Det Insp Stek praised the bravery of the woman, saying she was an inspiration to fellow victims.

"I'd like to comment on the bravery of the survivor of this matter - a very strong and inspiring young woman who has got the world at her feet," Det Ins Stek said.

"I hope other women can draw inspiration from her, men can draw inspiration from her and have confidence to come to the police.

Originally published as 'Disgraceful' scenes after Hayne jailed