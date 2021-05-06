Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
One of Jarryd Hayne’s supporters has appeared to carry out a foul act outside court after the former NRL superstar was jailed for raping a woman.
One of Jarryd Hayne’s supporters has appeared to carry out a foul act outside court after the former NRL superstar was jailed for raping a woman.
Crime

‘Disgraceful’ scenes after Hayne jailed

by Steve Zemek
6th May 2021 5:57 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Tempers have frayed in violent scenes outside the Newcastle Court House after Jarryd Hayne was jailed for the 2018 rape of a woman.

One of his supporters was labelled a "disgrace" by police after he appeared to spit at the victim as she left the court.

A violent brawl also erupted as a group of friends and family attempted to shield Hayne's wife as she left walked out of the court house.

Several of them waved umbrellas and formed a scrum around Amellia Bonnici as she attempted to get into a waiting car.

One photographer told NCA Newswire that he was punched in the back of the head and placed in a headlock.

"It's a reflection on them, it's absolutely disgraceful and disgusting," NSW Police Detective Inspector Eugene Stek said.

In the court room on Thursday, the victim - who cannot be identified for legal reasons - delivered a powerful victim impact statement in which she detailed how her life had been devastated by the 2018 assault at her home at Fletcher on Newcastle's outskirts.

A violent altercation took place between supporters and journalists. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Peter Lorimer.
A violent altercation took place between supporters and journalists. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Peter Lorimer.

After Hayne was sentenced by Judge Helen Syme to five years and nine months in prison, the victim attempted to exit the court alongside the crown prosecution and police.

As the woman did, it's alleged that a male supporter spat in the direction of the complainant.

The same supporter then made unfounded allegations about the woman, who was 26-years-old at the time of the rape, to the press and had a running verbal battle with one female reporter.

Soon after a violent altercation took place between supporters and journalists.

Some supporters had to be held back by friends and family as the tempers ran high.

Eventually the group dispersed with no arrests made.

Det Insp Stek praised the bravery of the woman, saying she was an inspiration to fellow victims.

"I'd like to comment on the bravery of the survivor of this matter - a very strong and inspiring young woman who has got the world at her feet," Det Ins Stek said.

"I hope other women can draw inspiration from her, men can draw inspiration from her and have confidence to come to the police.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

Originally published as 'Disgraceful' scenes after Hayne jailed

court crime jarryd hayne rape violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Truck fire causes 11-hour Bruce Hwy traffic congestion

        Premium Content Truck fire causes 11-hour Bruce Hwy traffic congestion

        News Motorists trying to get into Rockhampton today from Gracemere or southern towns had a long wait in traffic after a B-double was destroyed by fire.

        • 6th May 2021 5:41 PM
        CQ bookkeeper jailed for stealing $11,000 from company

        Premium Content CQ bookkeeper jailed for stealing $11,000 from company

        Crime She claimed she had permission from the victim business and the money was a car...

        • 6th May 2021 6:00 PM
        Puff, Marlin and Fern show off skills at Beef Australia

        Premium Content Puff, Marlin and Fern show off skills at Beef Australia

        News “Dogs learn through natural instinct and, if you train them the proper way, they...

        • 6th May 2021 6:00 PM
        Central Queensland horse trainer disqualified for offences

        Premium Content Central Queensland horse trainer disqualified for offences

        News The trainer has appealed the integrity commission’s decision