Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
UK In Fourth Week Of Coronavirus Lockdown As Death Toll Exceeds 10,000
UK In Fourth Week Of Coronavirus Lockdown As Death Toll Exceeds 10,000
News

‘Disgusting’: Man with a disability ‘attacked’ by youths

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
8th Jan 2021 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A witness has spoken about a "disgusting" attack on a man with a disability by young teenagers at a Kin Kora McDonalds on Thursday.

Sue Ellen Walk wrote on social media about the brazen attack she witnessed about lunchtime.

She said a group of pre-teens and teenagers were making fun of a man with a disability and had even "poured soft drink and ice cream" all over him in the car park.

"The disgusting behaviour and language from a group of pre teens/teens was shocking," Ms Walk said.

"(They were) laying over the chairs and tables, shoes up on the tables, putting food, drink everywhere and making fun of a man with a disability.

"Then they proceeded to go out side and throw ice cream and soft drink all over him as he was getting in his car."

Ms Walk said the teens came back and continued their "disgusting" behaviour inside the McDonald's store.

"They spread out to the outdoor eating area and continued to stand all over the tables and yell abuse at cars leaving the drive through," she said.

"Police were called but failed to show while we were there."

The Observer contacted Ms Walk who verified her comments made on social media.

The Observer contacted Gladstone Police to see if they were called to the incident.

Acting Senior Sergeant Brad Foat said police could not find any calls for service.

"This may mean that police were never contacted, in which we would not be able to make comment," he said.

Gladstone Community Linking Agency chairperson Judith Young said they were very disappointed with this type of behaviour in this day and age.

"People who have a disability are equal members of society, and should be able to go about their normal business in the community without being harassed," she said.

"That is a basic human right and other members of the community should respect that."

The Observer contacted the Kin Kora McDonald's owner who declined to comment.

More Stories

attack disability gladstone police kin kora mcdonalds
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paramedics rush to Park Avenue infant.

        Premium Content Paramedics rush to Park Avenue infant.

        News There are reports the baby is choking.

        OPINION: Bully political journo bids farewell

        Premium Content OPINION: Bully political journo bids farewell

        News Reflections on living in CQ and an eventful four years of covering major events and...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: New industry and jobs vital

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: New industry and jobs vital

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.