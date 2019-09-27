Football star's drunken night of negligence caught on camera

Shocking pictures show Derby striker Mason Bennett vomiting into a pub urinal and downing lager hours before a drink-drive crash.

The footballer, 23, was filmed being sick before the horror smash which left captain Richard Keogh, 33, with a career-threatening knee injury.

Striker Bennett and Rams teammate Tom Lawrence, 25, were charged with drink-driving after late night smashes in Derbyshire.

The millionaire footballers, who play in England's second-tier competition, snubbed lifts home from a night out to carry on boozing before separately crashing their cars, the club revealed.

Derbyshire police said a Range Rover Sport and a Mercedes GLC had collided before the Range Rover slammed into a poll.

A video filmed by Derby skipper and ex-England ace Tom Huddlestone, 32, emerged of Bennett throwing up in a toilet just hours before the crash.

A voice can be heard saying "get it all out Mas" as he's violently sick.

Mason Bennett throwing up before deciding to drive home.

Players are heard mocking Bennett for only having "f***ing three pints of Peroni".

Bennett appears to reply: "I've had more than three."

Asked if he's all right, he wipes his mouth and replies: "No, put your phones away."

Keogh is believed to have been a passenger in teammate Lawrence's Range Rover which ploughed into a lamppost on the A6 after colliding with the Mercedes GLC reportedly being driven by Bennett.

The defender suffered a serious knee injury, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

A shocking picture showed Lawrence's mangled motor.

Derby's squad had gone bowling followed by a boozy dinner at the Joiners Arms, Quarndon.

The Rams blamed Keogh and a "small group" of players for "not knowing when to stop" drinking and snubbing the chance "to be driven home using cars laid on by the club".

Derby insist those responsible "will pay a heavy price for their actions".

Furious Rams manager Phillip Cocu said: "It's a bad situation for everyone. I have not experienced anything close to this. We can't accept it. It's affected everyone.

A6 Allestree. Two vehicle RTC. Both drivers drunk. Both drivers arrested. #Fatal4 #DontDrinkDrive pic.twitter.com/CTbWuxJ00m — Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (@DerbyshireRPU) September 25, 2019

"Most of the players left around 8pm - but a small group continued at the bar. We were not present when the players stayed on.

"Some senior players were and the choice they made was a bad example and there will be consequences.

"Due to an alcohol-related incident later, we lost our captain for the rest of the season. I spoke to Richard and he is extremely down - he feels responsible."

Lawrence and Bennett were charged on Wednesday and will appear before magistrates on October 15. They are unlikely to feature in the team's game against Birmingham.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.