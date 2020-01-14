Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
‘Disgusting’ response to woman’s booty selfie. Picture: Twitter / @JenBretty
‘Disgusting’ response to woman’s booty selfie. Picture: Twitter / @JenBretty
Health

‘Disgusting’ response to real booty selfie

by Hannah Paine
14th Jan 2020 11:42 AM

A WOMAN has called out a man after he photoshopped a booty selfie she had shared on social media, claiming she would be "perfect" if she "cut the extra weight".

Canadian YouTube star Jen Brett took to Twitter to slam a message she received from a man who forwarded her a photo in which her butt had been photoshopped smaller.

"Someone did this to your pic and I gotta say cut the extra weight and you be perfect," the message read.

Sharing a screenshot of the message on Twitter, Brett wrote: "A guy really took the time out of his day to Photoshop me smaller?"

The shocked woman shared the message and photoshopped image on Twitter. Picture: Twitter / @JenBretty
The shocked woman shared the message and photoshopped image on Twitter. Picture: Twitter / @JenBretty

RELATED: 'Sad' detail in influencer's 6-year bikini transformation

RELATED: Bikini model praised for 'real' transformation photos

Brett said she "hated myself for years" as she previously wanted to be "small like that" before coming to terms with her body.

"But that's not me, it never will be and I don't want it to be either. I don't need editing. F**k YOU," she wrote.

Reaction to Brett's tweet was swift, with many in disbelief that the YouTuber could receive a message like that.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Meanwhile, others simply pointed out that it wasn't even a very good Photoshop job.

 

 

 

 

After her tweet blew up, Brett shared a post on Instagram, explaining how she had suffered from an eating disorder and had lost the "extra weight" the message had accused her of having as a result.

"But I've been there. I lost the 'extra weight'. I went to the gym every single day. Even on vacation cause no days off right?" she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

Last night a guy sent me a photoshopped, much smaller, less cellulite-y version of that right picture and told me “I would be perfect if I lost the extra weight.” But I’ve been there. I lost the “extra weight”. I went to the gym every single day. Even on vacation cause no days off right? I lived off of egg whites and vegetables. And guess what? I still wasn’t happy with myself. So ya I gained weight but so what? That “extra weight” is me being able to have a life outside of the gym. To eat food I actually enjoy. It’s realizing that you don’t need to be a size 2 to be fit or healthy. And most importantly, it’s a big F*CK YOU to my eating disorder. I’m not losing a damn thing 👏🏻

A post shared by Jen Brett (@jenbretty) on

 

"I lived off of egg whites and vegetables. And guess what? I still wasn't happy with myself."

Brett wrote that having "extra weight" meant that she was "able to have a life outside of the gym" and "eat food I actually enjoy".

"And most importantly, it's a big F**K YOU to my eating disorder. I'm not losing a damn thing," she concluded.

 

The YouTuber shared the original image. Picture: Twitter / @JenBretty
The YouTuber shared the original image. Picture: Twitter / @JenBretty

More Stories

Show More
booty selfies photos photoshop selfies viral

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Extensive water search underway for missing man

        premium_icon BREAKING: Extensive water search underway for missing man

        News The man was carried away by a current trying to save his boat.

        Vehicle rolls on highway in western CQ

        premium_icon Vehicle rolls on highway in western CQ

        News One person was hospitalised following the crash.

        Father’s tribute to son tragically killed in Qld mine

        premium_icon Father’s tribute to son tragically killed in Qld mine

        News Fallen mine worker described 'the most kind considerate person'.

        19 Curious Planet stores close in another blow to retail

        premium_icon 19 Curious Planet stores close in another blow to retail

        News ‘No viable offers’ to sell Curious Planet, 19 stores close