‘Disgusting’: Roberts-Smith on claims

Ben Roberts-Smith has given evidence in his defamation battle. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Swift

Ben Roberts-Smith says it’s “disgusting” to face war crime allegations after he stripped his armour, swam across a river and went head-to-head with a Taliban insurgent while hunting a man who fatally betrayed Australian soldiers.

The veteran’s testimony came on the anniversary of the battle that saw him awarded the Victoria Cross - an honour that he said “put a target on my back”.

Mr Roberts-Smith, in 2012, was part of an SAS troop hunting a man called Hekmattullah who had used his AK-47 to kill three Australian troops inside their own base.

Hekmattullah was supposed to be an ally, Mr Roberts-Smith told the court, but his incomplete Afghan National Army records indicate he was planted there by the Taliban.

The SAS were pursuing Hekmattullah near the village of Darwan when Mr Roberts-Smith and his men pinned down a man trying to flee through rocks across the Helmand River.

Mr Roberts-Smith, on Friday, said he took off his armour and swam across the surging Helmand, clambered over the boulders.

He told the court “it was my duty to accept the risk” in case the man in the rocks was the traitorous Hekmattullah.

“I saw (the insurgent) squatting there, he had his rifle and I engaged him from about two metres away. Killed him instantly,” he told the court.

Mr Roberts-Smith said he pulled and kicked the body from the rocky crevice, becoming bloodsoaked himself in the process and pulled magazines and explosive detonators from the nearly-headless insurgent’s shawl.

Nine newspapers previously alleged the man was unarmed and Mr Roberts-Smith had murdered him. They withdrew that allegation last month.

“I find this (allegation) particularly disgusting,” Mr Roberts-Smith said.

“You think people would be proud of someone to do something like that. To risk their own life to capture someone who killed three of our own people.”

The man in the rocks was not Hekmattullah who was later captured and released as part of a prisoner-swap deal between the US and the Taliban.

Ben Roberts-Smith recounted the moment he swam across the river to face down a Taliban insurgent. Picture: Department of Defence

Earlier Mr Roberts-Smith had described the life and death “decision” he made at the historic battle of Tizak in 2010 that saw him awarded the Victoria Cross.

Taliban belt-fed machine guns were hammering SAS soldiers, Mr Roberts-Smith told the court, and he realised he needed to make a choice.

“The decision was; could you go home and face their families if you didn’t do anything and they were to get injured or killed? Or do you go and potentially get injured or killed yourself?” Mr Roberts-Smith told the court.

“I always tried to serve my country with honour – the decision I made was I could die knowing I did the right thing by their families.”

He said his own family could live without him, knowing he still had his honour.

Mr Roberts-Smith had broken down in tears one day earlier, unable to describe the choice he faced under enemy fire.

Ben Roberts-Smith has revealed the moment he stormed machine gun nests in Afghanistan. Picture: Department of Defence

Mr Roberts-Smith said he moved toward the machine gun nests and went through a gap in the wall – he shot the first gunner who went down.

The second gunner – who he said looked about 15-years-old – was still firing at the pinned down Australians.

“You killed him?” his barrister Bruce McClintock asked him.

“Yes.”

“Was it within the rules of engagement?”

“Yes,” Mr Roberts-Smith replied.

“How did you feel about it then and how do you feel about it now?” Mr McClintock asked.

Mr Roberts-Smith shook his head and grimaced.

“I struggle,” he said.

Bruce McClintock arrives at court. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jeremy Piper

The battle of Tizak would be monumental for Australia’s efforts in Afghanistan. It was the largest firefight since the Vietnam War and the court heard it snuffed out 76 Taliban.

“It put a dent in the insurgency that they wouldn’t recover from for many years,” Mr Roberts-Smith said.

Mr Roberts-Smith was awarded the Victoria Cross for his heroic efforts but he said the commendation was a monument to the bravery and gallantry of the entire troop.

The recognised soldier said the VC changed how he was treated by his own men and “put a target on my back”.

“As soon as you become a tall poppy that gives people an opportunity to drag you down, belittle you,” he said.

He said they used the award to bring him down out of “pure spite”.

The court heard Nine newspapers will call 21 current and former SAS operators to testify against Mr Roberts-Smith.

Among them will be one soldier known as Person 7 who was at Tizak.

Mr Roberts-Smith denounced claims attributed to Person 7 in court documents that the Taliban machine guns were barely firing at all.

“(The gunners) hit us with everything they had – they knew we were coming,” he said.

“They knew either we were going to die or they were going to die. They didn’t surrender.”

Mr Roberts-Smith says the Victoria Cross put a target on his back. Picture: Ray Strange

Mr Roberts-Smith said Person 7 did not like him and complained about him to superiors.

The court heard Person 7 even returned to Tizak and retraced the steps Mr Roberts-Smith was recorded to have taken in the official military history.

He is expected to tell the court he disagrees with Mr Roberts-Smith’s version of events.

Mr Roberts-Smith told the court Person 7 could return to Tizak and walk the same steps without being shot at, without the fear of death, and come to his own conclusions.

“He couldn’t get over I had a Victorias Cross,” Mr Roberts-Smith said.

The hearings continue.

