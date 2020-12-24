DISGUSTING: Thieves attack sailing for disabled facility

Thieves have hit the Sailability organisation which operates at Causeway Lake, Yeppoon. FILE PHOTO.

Thieves have hit a sailing for the disabled facility at the Capricorn Coast in a senseless attack that is hard to believe.

The shocking details of the theft, in which Sailability Causeway Lake fell victim, were revealed by Livingstone Shire councillor Andrea Friend at the latest general meeting of the council.

“The Sailability people have contacted me in relation to their ramp and the poor state and condition that it’s in,” Cr Friend told her colleagues.

“Currently they have carpet matting and they have a lot of spare matting, and it worked very, very well for them over a dirt ramp.

“However on the 13th to 17th of November of this year, thieves took all of the matting from Sailability and to this date it has not been found.”

Cr Friend asked if the council would consider in the 2020-21 budget, funding a concrete boat ramp and a small culvert for drainage and footing for the Sailability organisation.

“They (Sailability) cater for people with any disability, physical or intellectual,” Cr Friend said.

“They cater for adults and children, and they take them out every first, third and fifth Tuesday of the month.

“Having been there on the days and meeting with these people, and seeing the delight in their eyes, and the hard work that these volunteers put in, it’s such an inspiration to know that they’re a part of our community and should be seen with respect.

“I’d like us to look at this at the (council) table.”

Mayor Andy Ireland said he was saddened to hear about the theft.

“We clearly have some members of our community who need to move somewhere else,” Cr Ireland said.

Cr Pat Eastwood said Sailability did a great job for the community and his son had previously benefited from the work the organisation performed.

He said a safer place was required for the volunteers and the disabled.

Councillors unanimously voted in support of Cr Friend’s motion for Livingstone to consider funding in the 2020-21 budget.

