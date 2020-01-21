Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A dishwasher has been stolen from a house under construction – and the clumsy thief was caught on camera trying to wheel it down the street.
A dishwasher has been stolen from a house under construction – and the clumsy thief was caught on camera trying to wheel it down the street.
Crime

Dishwasher thief caught in the act

by Gabriel Polychronis
21st Jan 2020 7:54 PM

IMAGES of a thief wheeling a dishwasher down the street after allegedly stealing it from a house under construction, but this washed-up crook didn't make a clean getaway.

Three incomplete homes on Prince St, Wallaroo were broken into on Monday morning, and the suspect was caught in the act.

Wearing a hi-vis jacket and track pants, the suspect can be seen carrying the Veneto dishwasher on a trolley out of the side gate before heading on to the footpath.

Police have released CCTV footage of a thief wheeling a dishwasher down the street after allegedly stealing it from a house under construction on the Yorke Peninsula. Picture: SAPOL
Police have released CCTV footage of a thief wheeling a dishwasher down the street after allegedly stealing it from a house under construction on the Yorke Peninsula. Picture: SAPOL

The person then goes into a bit of a spin when the dishwasher falls off the trolley as it is wheeled down the kerb.

Police are hoping to track down the thief and anyone with information on these break-ins is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online.

crime dishwasher police thief

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Plan to sell or prop up CQ mine after 170 workers sacked

        premium_icon Plan to sell or prop up CQ mine after 170 workers sacked

        News There is hope Central Queensland coal mine could reopen if the right cashed-up party comes to the table with a strong offer.

        Drought leaves Garden Centre high and dry

        premium_icon Drought leaves Garden Centre high and dry

        News NO TURF for Tanby Turf as the dam runs dry, leaving the business to reduce hours...

        Strelow reveals all on $10,000 CBD mural controversy

        premium_icon Strelow reveals all on $10,000 CBD mural controversy

        News Residents have demanded to know why the expensive art was painted on a private...

        More drums illegally dumped near Yeppoon

        premium_icon More drums illegally dumped near Yeppoon

        News AUTHORITIES are investigating another case of drums dumped illegally near Yeppoon.