Damian Lane riding Civil Disobedience at Flemington on New Year’s Day. Picture: Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images
Civil heads Guineas noms

by Lincoln Moore
10th Apr 2018 8:36 AM

DARREN Weir's Civil Disobedience headlines nominations for Saturday's $110,000 Port Adelaide Guineas (1800m) at Morphettville.

Civil Disobedience hasn't raced since finishing eighth behind Vin De Dance in the New Zealand Derby in March which followed his Tasmanian Derby at Hobart in early February.

Weir, who has 13 nominations across the program, also has recent Sandown winner Leicester, Heavenly Thought and Mujaadil nominated for the for the three-year-old feature.

Victoria's leading trainer won the 2016 edition with Howard Be Thy Name who went on to claim the Chairman's Stakes and Group 1 South Australian Derby in Adelaide.

17 of the 23 Port Adelaide Guineas nominations are trained in Victoria including Eshtiraak form the Lindsay Park stable, Matt Cumani's Greycliffe and the Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young-trained Johnny Vinko who all raced in last year's Victoria Derby.

Busuttin and Young have also nominated filly Snogging who was beaten 6.8 lengths in last weekend's Listed Laelia Stakes at Morphettville behind local Blue Morpho.

Eshtiraak finishing ninth behind Ace High in the Victoria Derby with David and Ben Hayes and Tom Dabernig chasing Lindsay Park's seventh win in the race.

