Dispute between neighbours lands man in Yeppoon court

Police were called to a disturbance in the same Emu Park street twice in as many hours on December 10.

Police were called to a disturbance in the same Emu Park street twice in as many hours on December 10.

A DISPUTE between Emu Park neighbours landed Mark Phillip Urquhart in court this week.

The 30-year-old pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday to contravening a police direction in relation to noise abatement and obstructing police.

The court heard that just after 5pm on December 10, a number of police units attended Archer Street at Emu Park where neighbours were yelling at each other.

At 6.30pm a police direction was issued in relation to noise but two hours later officers were called back to the scene after a disturbance was reported.

When police returned, Urquhart swore loudly at them and continued to verbally abuse them.

He was arrested.

The court heard that Urquhart had previously been dealt with for obstructing police in 2017 when he was placed on probation.

Representing himself in court, Urquhart was repeatedly asked by Magistrate Jeff Clarke what he wanted to say about the matter.

But he didn’t offer anything.

“Well it’s pointless saying nothing, so did you want to make some submissions?” Mr

Clarke asked.

The response from Urquhart was: “No.”

The magistrate then told him: “Well I’ll stand your matter down until you can have a think about what you want to say, thank you.”

Other matters were dealt with and some time passed before Urquhart was called back to the bar table.

This time he was more talkative.

“I just had too much to drink and my behaviour was unacceptable,” Urquhart told Mr Clarke.

Urquhart was fined $800.