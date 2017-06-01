23°
News

Dispute threatens $18m worth of Rockhampton Show rides

Michelle Gately
| 1st Jun 2017 5:00 AM
TICKET TO RIDE: The Beast, pictured at the Gympie Show, was part of $18 million worth of rides set to come to Rockhampton. A dispute between organisers and ride operators has left uncertainty over which rides will be at the event.
TICKET TO RIDE: The Beast, pictured at the Gympie Show, was part of $18 million worth of rides set to come to Rockhampton. A dispute between organisers and ride operators has left uncertainty over which rides will be at the event. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE arrival of a new $2.5 million mega-ride and $18 million worth of other equipment hinges on the outcome of negotiations between the Rockhampton Show Society and the Showman's Guild of Australasia.

Just two weeks out from the Rockhampton Show, the parties are yet to reach an agreement on which rides will be on offer at the event.

Guild president Luke Hennessy and members of the Show Society remain hopeful a positive outcome could be reached, which would see the organisations' 100-plus year partnership continue.

Working with over 300 shows nation-wide, the guild has a Memorandum of Understanding between QCAT and shows which sets out conditions for affiliation.

The guild claims the MoU had been broken by the Show Society when they advised of last minute layout changes which could affect up to 75% of guild members at Rockhampton.

Mr Hennessy said issues were raised after the 2016 event, but committee members from each party "walked away, shaking hands, moving forward for this year”.

Issues were raised in November and at Easter which Mr Hennessy believed at the time had been dealt with satisfactorily.

About three weeks ago, Mr Hennessy and two senior guild executives flew to Rockhampton for a site tour and to work on an agreement.

However, that was unsuccessful.

"It's paramount we reach an agreement with the Show Society because the show is such an important event in the Rockhampton calendar,” Mr Hennessy said.

"We really, really need to reach an agreement with the Show Society, which we are still in negotiation with.

"But we can't agree to an area with a sideshow area that's going to be dysfunctional.

"To have a few changes, it seems like a really small thing, but the slight couple of changes can really affect the whole area.'

The agreement would see the guild organise positioning of its members to produce the most effective layout for patrons.

In the case of an agreement not being reached, Mr Hennessy said individual operators would decide whether to attend the event.

"If we have an agreement, everyone comes in force, but if we don't have an agreement we can't control what our members do from there,” he said.

Mr Hennessy said it was vital the community supports the show.

"They need to get behind it and get involved with it,” he said.

"That's where we want to be, in there supporting it. It's a very hard decision, but it's a business for all our members. Sometimes people are travelling 12 months a year and the way the economy is at the moment you can't do it for practice.”

A spokesperson for the Show Society said they were continuing to work through a number of complex issues relating to the MoU, but confirmed there was not yet an agreement between the parties.

They said the dispute stemmed from a decision to move the wood chop area after advice from Workplace Health and Safety following the 2016 event.

The spokesperson said it was also a practical move, with complaints from wood chop competitors they couldn't hear calls over noise from nearby rides.

The society are hopefully of reaching a mutually agreeable solution for all parties.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  entertianment rides rockhampton show rockhampton showgrounds

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Dispute threatens $18m worth of Rockhampton Show rides

Dispute threatens $18m worth of Rockhampton Show rides

Two weeks from opening, an agreement is yet to be reached

Fire extinguisher leaves Rocky woman with 'breathing difficulty'

CAR FIRE: Firefighters were called to the incident at about 8.40pm.

FIRE extinguisher meant to save her brings breathing difficulties.

Rocky homeless man's 'suspicious item' triggers police investigation

SUSPICIOUS: A suspicious item left out the front of the Rockhampton Court House has triggered a police response.

Police called to court house after suspicious item reportedly found

Rocky 'gang member' in car with 'screaming woman'

ROAD SIDE STOP: Police are talking with those in the car now.

CONCERNED Rocky onlooker alerts police to “screaming woman” in car.

Local Partners

Junk tinkerer says sculpture is symbol of hope for Rocky

"Rockhampton, to me, feels a bit lost,” Bayton Award finalist said. "The people are sad... somehow broken.”

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Racetrack repairs running a record race

OFF AND RACING: Tony Fenlon (left), Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne, Rob Carr inspect the track repairs.

Clubs get help after recent flooding tore through racecourse

No horsing around in wild west spectacular

The Rooftop Express Wild West Show is expected to thrill audiences at the Rockhampton Heritage Festival, with a show produced specially for the Beef Capital.

Beef Capital to be wowed by Rooftop Express at Heritage Festival

Musical favourite hits the Rockhampton stage

STEPPING UP: The new kid Ren, played by Joseph Lewis with the town folk (from left) Ben Childes, Jack Kelly, Patrick Reddy, Mackenzie Ralphs and Nicholas Marxsen. Footloose will hit the Pilbeam Theatre Stage Friday, May 26 and Saturday May 27.

The Cathedral College gets 'Footloose'

ACROSS THE REGION: Your weekend of events in CQ

STAGE: The Cathedral College presents Footloose at the Pilbeam Theatre on Friday and Saturday.

Find out what's happening across CQ right here.

What's on the big screen this week

CAN a female superhero hold her own in a lead role, and can the classic Baywatch remake live up to the hype?

Junk tinkerer says sculpture is symbol of hope for Rocky

Nora Hanasy is a finalist in this years Bayton Awards.

Bayton Award finalist discusses artwork

Pirates of the Caribbean's vomiting monkey lands Disney in hot water

Jack the monkey had an upset stomach during filming.

Pirates of the Caribbean actress jokes about vomitting monkey.

Capricorn Caves reveal prehistoric past

PREHISTORIC TIMES: The Capricorn Caves invites you to a special Fossils Open Day on June 3.

Capricorn Caves to hold a unique fossil open day

Pippa Middleton and husband honeymoon in Sydney

Pippa Middleton with new husband James Matthews on their honeymoon in Sydney. Picture: John Grainger Source: News Corp Australia

The details of where the couple will visit next is still unknown.

Married At First Sight's Simon takes to Tinder after confirming split with Alene

Simon McQuillan marries Alene Khatcherian in a scene from Married At First Sight.

WEDDED bliss has turned into a wedded miss for MAFS golden couple.

The hefty costs for cheering on our Maroons

HYPED: Gabby Dargel (left) and her partner Nathaniel Spreadborough are planning a road trip to see the State of Origin in Brisbane.

Gabby Dargel is spitting chips over the cost of flights to Origin

Quality Designer Home

3 Retreat Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $695,000

Enjoy a prime position in the Sanctuary estate with this split level home, located on an elevated block with fantastic mountain views all around, Unique modern...

Acreage Living With 19 X 9m Of Shed Space!and#8194;and#8194;

68-74 Auton and Johnsons Road, The Caves 4702

House 3 2 8 Auction

Fancy the idea of oodles of space, a huge shed and a very decent sized home? Then this is the one for you. Situated in The Caves just 25km from the heart of the...

You Won&#39;t Believe Your Eyes!

212 Kerrigan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 4 $279,000

Attention families! Here is an excellent double storey home in Frenchville at a fantastic price! This property has a convenient central position with everything...

Brand New Low Set Brick Home

8 Hopkins Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $329,000

First Home Buyers grab the $20k grant before it runs out on June 30! This sensational brand new home is bright and vibrant with all of the modern features.

Luxury Home With Breathtaking Views

7 Haven Close, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 3 2 $649,000

Nestled in one of Rockhampton's exclusive estates, this luxurious home offers resort style living you've been looking for. Feel the serenity captivate as you pass...

Stunning Tropical Oasis In The Heart Of Frenchville - $349,000

188 Wilson Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 5 $349,000

You will absolutely love this truly amazing tropical paradise right in the heart of Frenchville, in a quiet cul de sac street, within walking distance to the...

Smart Buying In Wonderful Wandal On 809m2- Only $219,000!

53 Heath Street, Wandal 4700

House 2 1 3 $219,000

You will absolutely love this fantastic Property at 53 Heath Street, Wandal - for its versatility,presentation, location, affordability and spaciousness. This...

3 Bedroom Brick Base

453 Richardson Road, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $295,000

This 3 bedroom high-set home in popular Norman Gardens has been placed on the market to sell so inspections are a must for this great home. Features include, fully...

Large high quality home in Hill Side

28 Brookside Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $439,000

This large home in the popular estate of Hill Side has room for all of the family to spread out and enjoy. Features include, 4 bedroom (the large Executive main...

Sensational Refurbished Gable Style Home PLUS Shed On 890m2 In Wandal Heights - $449,000

2 Livermore Street, Wandal 4700

House 4 2 4 $449,000

What a stunning Refurbished 2 storey Gable Style Home - bedrooms upstairs and living downstairs - located in a Prime Location in Wandal Heights on 890m2- in...

'Like winning lotto': how dam bungle made millionaires

Mary Valley storm rolls in about 6.30pm last night. Wind gusts and lighting strikes. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times

Some of the luckiest homeowners live in the picturesque Mary Valley

New $46.7m counter-terrorism facility to be built in Wacol

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, pictured with Police Commisioner Ian Stewart, has announced plans to build a new counter-terrorism facility in Wacol.

The facility will be built over three years.

Home to a sex worker: Sordid history of iconic Coast shed

Milojevic Djordjevic's daughter Linda at the derelict shed on Yandina-Coolum Road.

The shed was once a liveable 'barrack'.

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!