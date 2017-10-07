Disqualified driver caught twice in an hour on Cap Hwy

Jarrod Ryan Moore, 28, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to two counts of driving while disqualified by demerit points.

A MAN caught driving on the Capricorn Hwy while disqualified due to demerit points decided to sneak back later that day to pick up his car.

Jarrod Ryan Moore, 28, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to two counts of driving while disqualified by demerit points.

Police prosecutor Jess King told the court Moore was intercepted on the highway after a patrol unit witnessed him driving east towards Rockhampton in excess of the speed limit on August 6 about 11am.

She said checks revealed his license had been suspended on May 24 due to demerit points until August 23.

Moore, who works at a Central Queensland mine, told the officer he was aware of the suspension but had received a letter from the Department of Transport saying the suspension period ended on August 2 or 3.

Ms King said police checks with the department revealed no such letter had been sent.

At 11.50am, police intercepted Moore again, this time near the Kabra Hotel, driving his grey 2012 Toyota HiLux. This time he told the officer he was going to the doctors as he was sick and had driven from Blackwater.

"As this was the sixth time the defendant was intercepted in a relevant period, the vehicle was impounded,” Ms King said.

Moore's lawyer Doug Winning said when the first officer intercepted his client, the officer said to leave the car locked up and present the letter from the department to him at the station.

"He snuck back to drive the car home and got caught,” Mr Winning said.

He said the initial suspension period was due to end July 22 but another infringement notice was sent to the wrong address and therefore Moore ended up with an extended suspension period.

"He accepts ignoring the direction of the police to not drive was an act of insanity,” Mr Winning said.

Magistrate Jeff Clark ordered Moore to pay fines totally $1750 and disqualified him from driving for a total of 12 months with convictions recorded.