Jonathan Graham Munns had just over a month to go on his licence suspension when he was caught driving at Yeppoon.
Disqualified driver pays for costly mistake

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
27th Jul 2020 4:00 PM
HE had just over a month to go on his licence suspension but he decided to drive.

It proved a costly mistake for Jonathan Graham Munns.

The 38 year old pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on July 23 to driving while demerit point disqualified.

The court heard that police patrolling in the vicinity of Rosslyn Bay on the morning of June 2 intercepted Munns on Breakwater Dr.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke fined Munns $450 and disqualified him for a further six months.

