Disqualified driver tries to fool police with false name

Jungjea Ryu was intercepted driving on East St, Rockhampton, on March 11 for a random breath test.

A SOUTH Korean man was disqualified from driving for two years after he continued to drive in Central Queensland for work, despite being court disqualified.

Jungjea Ryu, 42, pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 3.

Police prosecutor Casparus Schoeman said about 3.30am on March 11, police intercepted a vehicle on East St, Rockhampton, for a random breath test.

Mr Schoeman said Ryu initially provided police with a false name, however, checks revealed it was the defendant and his licence had been disqualified by the court.

He said Ryu told police he was driving to work and had made no attempts for a work licence when previously disqualified.

Ryu’s lawyer William Prizeman said his client had moved to Australia from South Korea in 2013 and knew very little English.

Mr Prizeman said Ryu was seeking to become and permanent resident and had established his own contracting cleaning business in 2018.

He said Ryu’s work took him all over Central Queensland, primarily Rockhampton and Gladstone.

“He says he received an emergency call out about 3am and did not want to wake his wife,” he said.

“He made the very foolish decision to drive and panicked when police pulled him over.

“Regrettably, no attempts were made at gaining a work licence when he was previously disqualified, and I have encouraged him to seek legal representation in the future if such matters were to arise, so he is aware of the different options available.

“He will have some difficulty maintaining his employment. He will be reliant on his wife to drive him at all times of the night.”

Ryu was Fined $700 and disqualified from driving for two years. Convictions were not recorded.