Disqualified driver was living in his car

A MAN was living in his car when police booked him for driving while disqualified while the vehicle was parked.

John Andrew Rakena pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to the charge.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Wynne-Jones said police observed a Commodore ute parked at Caltex on William St at 3.30am on April 2 and Rakena was in the driver's seat.

"He has quite an extensive traffic history,” he said.

Rakena had been disqualified from driving for two years in August 2016.

"I was actually living in my car,” he said.

Rakena was ordered to pay a $1200 fine and disqualified from driving for a further two years.

"You won't be getting a fine next time,” Magistrate Cameron Press said in warning Rakena a jail term was the next level of punishment.